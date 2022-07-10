Ant-Man Responds to Thanos Butt Theory on a Disney Cruise

Few Marvel queries are as hilarious or enduring as the Ant-Man/Thanos butthole theory. The theory went viral on the internet and for good reason. After all, why can’t Ant-Man crawl up Thanos’s butt and explode him from the inside? The question spawned countless memes, jokes, and even a catchy song. And while the Russo brothers addressed the theory, audiences have yet to hear from Ant-Man himself.

Well, that all changes, as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) finally responds to the theory in the most unlikely of venues: the Worlds of Marvel dining experience on the Disney Wish cruise. Lang says of the theory, “First of all: gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain -“, but he is cut off by Hope Van Dyne before he can go any further.

I sat down to dinner at Disney Wish’s Marvel-themed restaurant and the VERY FIRST THING THAT HAPPENS is Ant-Man explaining why he couldn’t explode Thanos by climbing inside his butt.



This is the best thing Disney has ever done, 100000/10 pic.twitter.com/XOS1S0v6m9 — 🍓✨ carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) June 30, 2022

Walt Disney Imagineering senior creative director Danny Handke explained how the bit came about, which was largely thanks to Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron. In an interview with Nerdist, Handke said, “We write the script out of Imagineering, and then we usually give it to a Marvel writer to do some polish on the dialogue, … It happened to be Michael Waldron, the writer on Doctor Strange and Loki and everything. It was so cool to have him involved. He brought in the Thanos joke because we wanted to make it super awkward for Ant-Man. It’s his first public speaking engagement, and so he wanted to start it off with something really awkward for Ant-Man. So he brings it up, because you know he’s been hearing the rumors everywhere. We got that joke. We’re like, ‘Can we do this?’ We’re like, ‘Let’s give it a shot. Is Paul willing to do this?’ Paul [Rudd] was, and Paul put his own spin on it because he’s amazing at improvising. That’s what we got in the show.”

The interactive dining experience leads to a short film, Worlds of Marvel’s Avengers: Quantum Encounter which features Ant-Man, Wasp, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel in an alternate timeline as they take on an attack by Ultron, who had gotten his hands on quantum technology. Diners have a role to play in saving the world throughout the dinner.

I mean, water slides, interactive adventures, and the Thanos butt theory? What more could you ask from a Disney cruise nay, any cruise?

(via Nerdist, featured image: Marvel)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]