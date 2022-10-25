‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Uses the Perfect Song to Set Its Tone

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped its first trailer and as per usual, Marvel fans are screaming. It’s me. I’m Marvel fans. A return to the light nature of the Ant-Man films, the trailer gives us Scott (Paul Rudd) back in San Francisco and working with Hope, Janet, and Hank. What he wasn’t expecting, though, was for Cassie Lang (now played by Kathyrn Newton) to accidentally send them into the Quantum Realm with her new beacon, to help those who are stuck there.

But almost instantly, I was thrown into a screaming fit by the song played throughout the trailer, because it is one of my favorites and boy oh boy does it set the tone for the next adventure for Scott Lang from director Peyton Reed.

The song in question is “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” from Elton John, and while the song itself is about returning to your roots, it can still work within the world of Ant-Man because, well, these are technically Janet Van Dyne and Scott’s roots after being stuck in the Quantum Realm for years.

One of the best Elton John songs

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is one of my favorite John songs, which … is saying something since I love so much of his music anyway. But one of the lyrics that is featured in the trailer that really does make sense. “Oh I’ve finally decided my future lies beyond the Yellow Brick Road,” Elton John sings, and when you think about the meaning of the song, returning to your roots, and fighting to get back to what means the most to you, it does set the scene for what we’re to see in the film.

And honestly, I love when the Marvel Cinematic Universe has fun with songs. We saw it especially with Tony Stark’s involvement in the MCU, but even in Avengers: Endgame, we kicked the movie off with “Dear Mr. Fantasy” by Traffic, and it continued to have a fun soundtrack throughout.

While films like Black Panther and the trailer for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have had great music attached to them, we haven’t really seen that utilized outside of the few examples. Using a popular song like “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” in the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Oh boy does that give me hope for some great hits in the film. Even if it doesn’t happen, I am so happy with this trailer.

Also, this is now a Kang stan account.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

