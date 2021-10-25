comScore Is Qauntumania Called 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: oOooOO' Now?
Things We Saw Today: Uh, Was Quantumania Renamed Ant-Man and the Wasp: oooOOOOooooOOO?

Scott Lang: "Graphic design is my passion."

By Rachel LeishmanOct 25th, 2021, 5:09 pm
 

Ant-Man and The Wasp post-credits scene

Filming for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is underway, but you wouldn’t know it from the new logo! Pictured on the back of a set chair, it seems as if the movie is actually called Ant-Man and the Wasp: OOOOOOWEEEOOOOWEEOOOWEEEEEEE. (Get it? That’s the Doctor Who theme song.) Basically, the logo is a bunch of swirls that are maybe supposed to say “quantumania” but also … don’t?

The logo was posted on Twitter and whether or not it is the actual, official logo, we don’t know yet.

But even if it isn’t the real logo, that hasn’t stopped Twitter from making fun of it because come on, it looks like a bunch of squiggly marks.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

