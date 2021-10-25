Things We Saw Today: Uh, Was Quantumania Renamed Ant-Man and the Wasp: oooOOOOooooOOO?
Scott Lang: "Graphic design is my passion."
Filming for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is underway, but you wouldn’t know it from the new logo! Pictured on the back of a set chair, it seems as if the movie is actually called Ant-Man and the Wasp: OOOOOOWEEEOOOOWEEOOOWEEEEEEE. (Get it? That’s the Doctor Who theme song.) Basically, the logo is a bunch of swirls that are maybe supposed to say “quantumania” but also … don’t?
The logo was posted on Twitter and whether or not it is the actual, official logo, we don’t know yet.
🚨 A new logo for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has surfaced online.
(via @johanssoncomer) pic.twitter.com/GyipsdFU6i
— One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 25, 2021
But even if it isn’t the real logo, that hasn’t stopped Twitter from making fun of it because come on, it looks like a bunch of squiggly marks.
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUOPDOPOPOO https://t.co/gEwol5dWrS
— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 25, 2021
I’m so excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ooobuboboo pic.twitter.com/IIXwI0l5oL
— Orville Atari (@orvilleatari) October 25, 2021
MARVEL STUDIOS
ANT-MAN ᴬᴺᴰ ᵀᴴᴱ WASP
QUOooUOoOOO https://t.co/BBwBsSlD2c
— Rodrigo Ortiz Vinholo escreve (@IamRodrigo) October 25, 2021
Ant-Man and the Wasp *Doctor Who theme song* https://t.co/R2cSOvLa6C pic.twitter.com/ARruC8KJtv
— andy v (@andaendo) October 25, 2021
ant-man and the wasp: graphic design is my passion pic.twitter.com/Y3LnycAgP4
— 🎃trick-or-tea🎃 (@C4STAMERE) October 25, 2021
(image: Marvel Entertainment)
Here are some other stories we saw out there today:
🚨 TONIGHT: @sierraornelas and @iamstephbeatz to discuss #DEARHollywood–a new creator-led initiative which will work directly with TV & film industry leaders to amplify Latine stories & uplift Latine talent, both in front of & behind the camera.
Tune in at 4:30pmPT/7:30pmET. pic.twitter.com/xNVgmq5UI8
— Harness (@iwillharness) October 25, 2021
- Sam Neill shared a scandalous Funko for Jeff Goldblum’s birthday. (via ComicBook.com)
“You can’t say anything on stage anymore” 1954 edition https://t.co/veZgEELFrH
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 24, 2021
- Why do so many people believe in miracles cures? (via Gizmodo)
The Musk family is truly full of villains pic.twitter.com/soBPGHT0Nh
— Ben’s Old New Relationship (@karaisshort) October 22, 2021
Anything else we missed out there today, Mary Suevians?
