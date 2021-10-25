Things We Saw Today: Uh, Was Quantumania Renamed Ant-Man and the Wasp: oooOOOOooooOOO?

Filming for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is underway, but you wouldn’t know it from the new logo! Pictured on the back of a set chair, it seems as if the movie is actually called Ant-Man and the Wasp: OOOOOOWEEEOOOOWEEOOOWEEEEEEE. (Get it? That’s the Doctor Who theme song.) Basically, the logo is a bunch of swirls that are maybe supposed to say “quantumania” but also … don’t?

The logo was posted on Twitter and whether or not it is the actual, official logo, we don’t know yet.

🚨 A new logo for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has surfaced online. (via @johanssoncomer) pic.twitter.com/GyipsdFU6i — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 25, 2021

But even if it isn’t the real logo, that hasn’t stopped Twitter from making fun of it because come on, it looks like a bunch of squiggly marks.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUOPDOPOPOO https://t.co/gEwol5dWrS — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 25, 2021

I’m so excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ooobuboboo pic.twitter.com/IIXwI0l5oL — Orville Atari (@orvilleatari) October 25, 2021

MARVEL STUDIOS

ANT-MAN ᴬᴺᴰ ᵀᴴᴱ WASP

QUOooUOoOOO https://t.co/BBwBsSlD2c — Rodrigo Ortiz Vinholo escreve (@IamRodrigo) October 25, 2021

ant-man and the wasp: graphic design is my passion pic.twitter.com/Y3LnycAgP4 — 🎃trick-or-tea🎃 (@C4STAMERE) October 25, 2021

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

