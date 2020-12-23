It may be a few days before you can watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max (make sure to check out our reviews here … or here), but that doesn’t mean you need to wait for more Diana Prince content because the original Wonder Woman TV series starring legend (and Mary Sue contributor) Lynda Carter is available in its entirety on HBO Max right now.

Wonder Woman, with its groovy theme song and amazing costumes, ran from 1975 to 1979 under some different, kind of confusing names. The New, Original Wonder Woman first and The New Adventures of Wonder Woman. But in subsequent releases, it’s just Wonder Woman.

Still not enough Carter? You can also catch her in season two of Supergirl as President Olivia Marsdin, and you can watch that series over on Netflix.

Or are you hankering for more Wonder? Well, if you’re interested in the kinky, polyamorous origins of Diana Prince, you can stream Professor Marston and The Wonder Woman over on Hulu.

There’s a lot of Wonder-ful content to check out, but I think it’s only the original that will make you want to spin around until your outfit changes? Did everyone else do that as a kid or was it just me?

And if you’re looking for more HBO Max stuff, well good news there too because they will be getting a lot of classics added to the service on January 1, including Gossip Girl (the original) and, yes finally, Batman: The Animated Series!

