A Spoiler-Free* GIF Reaction to Wonder Woman 1984

The last time I had seen Diana Prince onscreen was in the 2017 film Justice League. So, I deserved a good movie about Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984 delivered. Finally, my favorite girl wasn’t there to help the boys. She was her own hero again and someone I have loved for as long as I can remember.

With Wonder Woman 1984 reviews coming out, I felt as if I should express how I felt about the film (our official review is coming at a later date). So, please enjoy my gif reactions to the next story for Diana Prince!

**Sort of spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 but nothing is in context, so … make your choice.**

From the first moment of Wonder Woman 1984, I started crying. That’s not a spoiler; I cry over Wonder Woman all the time, but this movie opens with a beautiful sequence that shows exactly why I love Diana Prince most of all.

Actual footage of me starting Wonder Woman 1984:

As we saw in the trailer, Diana Prince and Steve Trevor meet again in this film. As someone who has dubbed myself the WonderTrevor super fan, it was wonderful to see their relationship flipped on its head (meaning that Diana was no longer the fish out of water but, instead, Steve was).

Any time Diana and Steve spoke to each other, I felt like my heart was going to combust because I love seeing Diana Prince as happy as she was with Steve back in her life. Because, like Diana in the comics before her (and on the TV show), Diana deserves a bit of happiness, and she gets that from Steve Trevor.

Not going to lie, every time Diana Prince does anything, though, this is me:

But what I love most about both Wonder Woman 1984 and Diana Prince in general is that it stays true to everything Diana stands for. She could easily fight and hurt those she’s up against, but that’s never the case. She gives them the benefit of the doubt, she tries to reason with people, and she wants everyone to live to their truth and try to be the best they can be and it’s one of the reasons why she’s one of our most important heroes.

Even though she’s a powerful demi-god, she’s a sweet baby angel and Wonder Woman 1984 does a pretty great job showing that aspect of her character.

But those feelings out of the way, let’s go through what this movie put me through over the course of its runtime. Going through the movie from start to finish, you’re going to get nothing but gif reactions, and then when you get to finally see Wonder Woman 1984 you’re going to know exactly how I felt. Welcome to the most out-of-context review I’ve ever done.

The movie opens, and let me tell you, the comic book fan inside me is immediately like …

But then …

Also, while I want to be Diana Prince, I am fully aware of the fact that I am Barbara, and she is me, and whatever, fine, I would love to be Kristen Wiig.

I’m going to be completely honest: I hate that I am attracted to Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. In the comics, I hated him. I knew how vile he was, and when I saw that Pascal was bringing him to life onscreen, I questioned myself and how I would react. Sadly, even evil Max Lord cannot take away from Pedro Pascal’s beauty.

But my Chris Pine-loving heart will always win out, and Steve Trevor and his fanny pack are exactly what I needed in 2020.

Every second of this movie was filled with ’80s fashion moments that made me feel like Eleven and Max in Stranger Things when they go to the mall.

But as the movie went on and the climax built, there was an entire roller coaster of emotions to deal with, so here is me trying to be cool and collected watching anything to do with Diana Prince:

Here’s the thing: You should all experience Wonder Woman 1984 for yourself. It’s completely because I think you should all form your own opinions on the movie, but also because we all have a different level of affection for Diana. For me, she’s someone I have looked up to for as long as I can remember. She’s my hero and someone who I hope I make proud, even just a little bit. I want to share her messages of truth and love to everyone I know, and I just want the world to see Diana Prince for the brilliant hero that she is.

But that’s just me and my feelings. Everyone should have their own experience with this movie, and so I can’t wait to see what others have to say about Diana in Wonder Woman 1984!

My baby is powerful, she’s fierce, and she reminds us all to be there for one another, and I love her for it.

