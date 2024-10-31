‘Another reason to vote Kamala’: Elon Musk reveals what he thinks would happen to him if Kamala Harris wins the election

Elon Musk has been campaigning for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. His reasons for going “all-in” on Trump may have to do with what he thinks would happen to him should Kamala Harris win the race.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk explains why Donald Trump is his candidate. Carlson expressed, “If he loses, man, you’re f-ed, dude.” Musk laughed along with Carlson’s statement. He joked, “How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don’t know.”

It seems that Musk is getting on his own platform because people are joking about wanting him behind bars. One Twitter user joked, “another reason to vote Kamala.” The tweet garnered more than 431,000 likes and counting—while others joke about the same sentiment.

another reason to vote kamala https://t.co/IXqnmzkbaR — @eggnoggies.bsky.social ? (comms closed) (@eggnoggies) October 29, 2024

In more serious news, Musk aired out his fears about immigration during the interview. He warned that if Donald Trump loses this election, “it’s the last election we are going to have.” He claims this, despite reposting tweets that amplify misinformation on his own Twitter account.

Actual possibility of going to jail?

With Musk’s nervous laughter in that Carlson interview, is it possible that he’d actually be going to jail? He’s made violent jokes against Kamala Harris during campaign season, but that might not be what gets him in trouble. Prosecutors in Philadelphia already sued Elon Musk and his group, America PAC, for what they alleged to be an illegal lottery. The sweepstakes claimed that he’d be giving a million dollars to random voters from swing states. While it isn’t vote-buying, Musk may influence voters to choose his candidate—one that he’s proudly endorsed.

The Department of Justice warned Elon Musk and America PAC that the lottery could tread into illegal waters, according to federal election laws. At worst, Musk could face up to five years in prison with a $10,000 fine. The price tag isn’t too hefty for one of the world’s richest men, but at least now he knows how many years he’d be theoretically locked up for.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy