Elon Musk is probably in the news headlines almost as much as Kamala Harris these days. He’s landed himself into some trouble after making a “joke” about the assassination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris—to the point where it sounds like the Secret Service is investigating him.

Why are we not surprised? By now, you know Elon: billionaire, loserboy, ultra-capitalist, and all-around professional jackass. Oh, and he’s also speedrunning the destruction of Twitter. Harris is kicking ass and taking names in this presidential race, which has a lot of white men very upset at her right now. As we’ve talked about before, Republicans and right-wing media have been attacking Harris’ identity as a woman of color relentlessly.

And it seems like Elon is doing the same white supremacist stuff. After the most recent apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Musk responded to a Twitter post questioning the suspect’s motives by writing, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” followed by the thinking face emoji.

A reminder that @elonmusk is a contractor for DOD and the US Govt and has said things that would have gotten anyone kicked out of the military. He needs to stop, or the govt needs to treat him equally to everyone else. Being rich doesn’t put you above the law. pic.twitter.com/WwN2opJX0j — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) September 16, 2024

Elon is a public figure, the platform’s owner, and he contracts with the U.S. government via his company SpaceX, which means he must be held to certain standards when speaking on public forums like Twitter. He also may have just gotten tired of all the replies telling him his joke was not funny and seriously f***ed up. Whatever, the reason, he deleted his tweet, but not fast enough.

According to Bloomberg, the Secret Service caught wind of it and is now possibly assessing it for potential threats, saying records of Musk’s tweets had been “compiled for law enforcement purposes.” The agency reportedly denied the outlet’s FOIA request on the grounds that “disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”

Which sure seems to imply that law enforcement proceedings are in the works.

Nate Herring, spokesperson for the Secret Service, told the outlet:

“As a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

Who knows where this will lead, but hopefully bad places for Elon in the future.

