10 Anime Like Horimiya

(Studio Deen)

Oh to be young and in love like the kids in Horimiya …

Nah screw that. High school love sucks. You can barely get a moment alone together because your parents are watching. You have NO IDEA what you’re doing what you’re doing with your body (unless you’re like these anime high schoolers). And unless you’re like these anime protagonists you probably didn’t even realize that you were queer and you just thought that kissing your boyfriend at the time was SUPPOSED to feel like kissing wet sandpaper. But now you know better. Now we ALL know better.

But if you want to reminisce on your less-than-ideal high school romance days, I’ve got some anime for you. You could just PRETEND that you lived the full romantic life of one of these protagonists who just so happened to meet their human forever home at the ripe old age of 16. Because getting married to your high school sweetheart and never dating anyone else is ALWAYS a good idea.

10. Toradora

(J.C. Staff)

Ryuji Takasu is a kindhearted boy who looks intimidating on the outside. Taiga is a sweet-faced little girl who is intimidating on the inside. The pair cross paths after they both realize that they each have a crush on the other’s best friend. After Taiga punches Ryuji in the face, the pair form a friendship alliance in order to help each other attract their crush. But as the pair get to know each other, they realize that they had been staring into the face of TRUE LOVE all along.

9. Revolutionary Girl Utena

(J.C. Staff)

Untena Tenjo is an it-girl to end all it-girls. She has the entire student body slobbering over her within the first ten seconds of the first episode. However, after Utena witnesses her shy and demure classmate Anthy being slapped around by her asshole husband-to-be, the it-girl steps in to save her. Utena promises to be Anthy’s protector and claims her as her “Rose Bride”, a position of latent magical power. And then Utena fights for Anthy’s honor by pulling a magical sword out of the latter’s soul and pummeling herby-ass boys with it. So romantic.

8. NANA

(Madhouse)

Nana and Nana are two young women with different personalities and the same name. One of them is a hopeless young romantic who wants nothing more than to love and be loved in return. The other is a young punk musician with dreams of stardom. Despite their differences, they become close friends. Do they date? No. Should they? God yes. Will they? Only in your headcanon, I’m afraid. They spend their time romancing boys. Ew. Thankfully the romances are well thought out and juicy with drama.

7. Wandering Son

(AIC Classic)

While this show isn’t necessarily a romance, it fits with Horimiya‘s theme of getting to know the secret side of someone else. It centers around two middle schoolers: Shuichi Nitori, who was assigned male at birth and identifies as female, and Yoshino Takatsuki, who was assigned female at birth and identifies as male. The pair navigate the joys and struggles of growing up transgender in a world that is often unkind, and their friendship blooms along the way. As they grow, the meet other gender-non-conforming kids who they befriend as well. While light on romance, this show is HEAVY with deep interpersonal feelings with jagged edges to cleave your heart in two.

6. Bloom Into You

(Troyca)

This series is essentially the plot of Horimiya but with two girls. The quiet, diligent Yuu Koito dreams of someday experiencing romantic love. Yet when a boy confesses his undying ardor for her, she feels nothing. She soon comes to the attention of the popular and charismatic Touko Nanami, who ALSO suspiciously is not into any boys. I wonder why? Oh wait. HAROLD, THEY’RE LESBIANS! Yuu doesn’t know it yet, but with the help of Touko, she’ll find out soon enough.

Related: The 10 Best Genshin Impact Characters Ranked on Attack of the Fanboy

5. Ouran High School Host Club

(Bones)

I get it, sometimes one love interest isn’t enough. Sometimes you need SIX. If that’s the case, you’re gonna LOVE this one. Haruhi Fujioka is a frumpy student whose high test scores allow them entrance to the prestigious Ouran Academy, home of beautiful rich kids. The most beautiful and rich of them all have formed a host club where they romantically entertain the school’s female population in exchange for sweet, sweet cash. After Haruhi accidentally breaks an expensive vase in the Host Club’s common room, the boys decide that Haruhi can pay off their debt by dressing up as a boy and wooing the ladies. Turns out Haruhi’s natural charms and dashing good looks end up wooing the Host Club boys themselves as well.

4. Monthly Girls Nozaki-kun

(Doga Kobo)

More high schoolers with secret identities! Sakura Chiyo is a high school girl who has a crush on her classmate, Umetarou Nozaki. Little does she know, Nozaki is the author of a highly popular romance manga series for girls. Sakura attempts to profess her love for Nozaki, but he misunderstands her and thinks she wants to become his assistant instead. She accepts the position in order to be close to Nozaki, and the pair begin to work on romance stories together, writing one of their own in the process.

3. Your Lie In April

(A-1 Pictures)

Kosei Arima is a former child prodigy in classical piano who loses the ability to hear the sound of his own playing after experiencing trauma. As a result, Kosei retreats from the world of music and leads a boring, monotonous life. Everything changes when he meets a free-spirited violinist named Kaori Miyazono, who breaks him out of his shell with her energetic playing style. The pair embark on a musical journey together that will make you ugly cry into your pillow.

2. Sasaki and Miyano

(Studio Deen)

It’s Horimiya with boys! What could be cuter. Yoshikazu Miyano is a cheerful and outgoing boy who is a big fan of boys’ love manga. He has the hots for his classmate, Hasegawa Sasaki, who is a stoic and reserved individual. Sasaki seems uninterested in romance at first, but after Miyano gets to know him, he discovers that Sasaki is a big fan of boys’ love romance too. And then they write one themselves. Literally. In the real world.

1. Given

(Lerche)

More boys’ love! Ritsuka Uenoyam is a shreddy guitarist who lost interest in playing music. One day, he meets Mafuyu Satou, a shy and reserved boy carrying a broken guitar. Ritsuka fixes Mafuyu’s guitar and is enraptured by his singing voice. Inspired by Mafuyu’s talent, Ritsuka invites him to join his band. The pair recruit a bassist and drummer and begin to take a shot at the limelight. However, Ritsuka and Mafuyu begin to compose their own sort of love song on the stage and off.

(featured image: Studio Deen)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]