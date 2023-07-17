(Madhouse)

*To Catch A Predator music starts playing*

I’ve told you once and I’ve told you A THOUSAND TIMES. LEAVE THE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS ALONE.

I know why you’re here. You haven’t changed one bit. You’re here for the itch that real life just can’t scratch. You wanna see hot anime ladies with mammary glands the size of weirdly shaped heads. You wanna see some jiggle. You wanna hear some giggle. You wanna watch the wiggle of some teenager’s thick anime thighs. Yeah she’s underage, but you justify it because “she sure isn’t drawn that way” RIGHT!?

*Slaps you in the face*

YOU MAKE ME SICK.

So you want a watch list? Fine, I’ll give you a watch list. You’ll have all the time in the world to watch anime where you’re going, bub: HENTAI JAIL.

10. High School DxD

(TNK)

I bet you’ve already seen this one, haven’t you? After all, it’s probably an accurate depiction of your sick little high school fantasies. It’s like the writer popped your skull open and looked into your mind and said: “now this is gonna sell some dirty light novels”. It’s about a pervy little high school boy who gets whacked by a fallen angel who he takes on a date. Good riddance. Unluckily for the forces of good, he wakes up in a magical world and is adopted by a sexy devil named Rias Gremory. She offers him the chance to become a devil by serving her in her battle against angels and other devils, as if he wasn’t one already.

9. Kill La Kill

(Aniplex of America)

Oh boy, more scantily clad high schoolers. This one is about a young girl who travels to a totalitarian high school in order to kill the school president who she believes had a hand in her father’s death. And she’s gonna do it by wearing a blood-sucking sailor suit that gives her more power the more skin it shows. Filthy. And she’s not the only one with a tragically twisted garment like this. The entire school is lousy with them. At least the show has positive messages about overcoming shame.

8. Prison School

(J.C. Staff)

Uh oh. A formerly all-girls school has decided to become co-ed, and how do they make it official? By inviting five pervy high school boys to become students. The boys get arrested by the girls after they’re caught peeping on them while the girls are changing, and they are thrown into a prison inside the school. They then have to bear the torture of the all-female school council, who are determined to put them through as much pain as possible. I know what you’re thinking, “that doesn’t sound like torture, that sounds like heaven”. Oh I’m sure it would to a sick bastard like you.

7. Angel Beats

(P.A. Works)

Another dead high schooler in the afterlife. I’m sure this one must have been a perv in life, or why else would he be punished so hard in this series? Yuzuru Otonashi wakes up in the afterlife world with no memory of his past life or how he died, and finds himself in a high school that serves as a limbo for the recently departed. He discovers that the rest of the school’s population are in an afterlife-or-death battle with a wickedly powerful girl called Angel. It sounds like that’s exactly what you need, an avenging angel to punish you for your wickedness. I’m happy to take the job.

6. Hellsing Ultimate

(Geneon Entertainment and Studio Gonzo)

Judging by your obsession with High School of The Dead, it’s no leap of logic to assume that you like blood and guts just as much as you like fan-service. Well, I’m happy to provide you with another recommendation. This show is about a gun-slinging vampire named Alucard who protects humanity from the forces of hell. Which are the exact forces you’re gonna WISH you had protection from the moment you die, you sinner.

5. Attack On Titan

(MAPPA)

Oh look, more fit teenagers fighting for their lives. This show is about a group of young soldiers who have to defend humanity against flesh-devouring monsters. Unlike you, these monsters don’t devour young flesh with their eyes, they do it with their teeth. But you know what, I wouldn’t put the second part past you either.

4. Akame Ga Kill

(White Fox)

Another worthless young man is somehow picked by a female-led group of assassins called Night Raid. Their mission? To whack the ruthless Prime Minister and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity. Next I hope they ice all the perverts too, or else that peace ain’t gonna stay peaceful for long. This series has all the action and bloodshed you crave, and more than enough fan service for you to shake a stick at. Knowing you, I’d have to guess it’s a pretty small stick.

3. Shiki

(Daume)

This anime takes place in a quiet town in rural Japan, where life is simple. People don’t sit inside all day shaking their sticks at animated characters on the internet. They breathe the fresh air, go for walks, and do all the things that your mother never taught you to do. All that changes when a mysterious force causes people in the town to turn into Shiki, which are vampire-like beings that crave human flesh. You have that in common.

2. Tokyo Ghoul

(Pierrot)

I’m sensing a theme here about unlucky first dates between hapless boys and violent, powerful monster girls. Ken Kaneki wakes up in a hospital bed after nearly being torn apart by a woman who he thought was just a nice girl next door your mother would approve of, but was ACTUALLY a flesh-devouring creature called a ghoul that I’m sure you would approve of. He discovers that his encounter with the woman has turned him into a half-ghoul, and now he’s gotta feast on the flesh of the living to survive.

1. Deadman Wonderland

(Manglobe)

What is it about this obsession with pairing children with violence? Ganta Igarashi is wrongfully accused of murdering all his classmates, and is sent to an amusement park prison called Deadman Wonderland. Inside, he meets a quirky gal named Shiro. Now the pair have to solve Ganta’s mistaken identity problem while avoiding the brutal, gory punishment that awaits them at the facility. Which is exactly what YOU’RE gonna have to do at Hentai Jail. Now put this bag over your head and get in the back of this panel van. Where you’re going, you’re not coming back.

