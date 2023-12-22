‘Animal Crossing’ Has LEGO Sets? Here’s What You Need To Know.

Did you know that Animal Crossing has its very own LEGO sets? It’s true. The wonderful world of Animal Crossing—the very same one that brought us through the first year of pandemic—is coming to real life through a series of LEGO buildings and minifigures.

This is one purchase many Nintendo fans won’t want to miss out on. Created as part of an official partnership between LEGO and Nintendo, the LEGO Animal Crossing sets star a wide assortment of characters, from Bunnie to Isabelle and plenty in between. Want to know more about this special LEGO-Nintendo partnership? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the LEGO Animal Crossing sets?

Exactly what it says on the tin, the LEGO Animal Crossing sets are a series of five different LEGO minifigure, building, environment, and vehicle sets featuring characters and settings from Nintendo’s Animal Crossing video game series. Fans can create fruit trees, tents, boats, and houses shaped just like the LEGO sets’ in-game counterparts. It’s a neat little partnership, one sure to excite longtime fans of the series (and those that keep plugging away at New Horizons, three years later).

How many sets are there?

There are five different LEGO Animal Crossing sets. Each one is listed below, along with a link to the official LEGO page for the set.

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities offers the lowest number of pieces with just 164, whereas Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House unsurprisingly has the highest—a whopping 535 LEGO parts.

How much do the LEGO Animal Crossing sets cost? Are they all the same price?

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (LEGO)

Sadly, the sets do not all come in at the same price point. Expect each set to cost a different amount based on the complexity and intricacy of the build in question.

Here’s the full list’s cost, from lowest to highest:

Julian’s Birthday Party: $14.99

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities: $19.99

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour: $29.99

Isabelle’s House Visit: $39.99

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House: $74.99

That means before shipping, taxes, and any other fees, purchasing all five sets will run you $179.95. So if you’re planning on picking up all five sets locally, make sure you walk into your local LEGO Store with two $100 bills ready.

When do the Animal Crossing sets come out?

All five LEGO sets are slated for March 1, 2024. The official LEGO website has a countdown running, just in case you want to track the days left until the partnership’s toys drop.

There are minifigures, right? Who’s in the series?

(LEGO)

Yes, there are Animal Crossing minifigures! So far, there will be eight different official characters as minifigures. These are:

Isabelle

Kapp’n

Julian

Tom Nook

Fauna

Rosie

Bunnie

Marshal

Here’s where things get interesting. The official LEGO page for the Animal Crossing partnership says there “will be a wide range of characters” appearing as minifigures, “including” the eight listed above. Does this mean there will be more, or are those the only eight we can expect? We don’t really know for sure, just that all eight listed will drop on the same day: March 1.

(featured image: LEGO)

