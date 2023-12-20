Brace Yourselves, Fanpires! LEGO Announced a Cullen-Approved ‘Twilight’ Set

Calling all Twihards! The perfect crossover LEGO set is on its way. The LEGO Review Board announced that they have narrowed down over 71 product ideas submitted by members of their LEGO Ideas fan site to just seven. All of these seven ideas will now move on to development, and one of them is the Cullen home from the Twilight movies. Squee!

The LEGO Review Board was established in 2020 to field the numerous fan submissions the company receives each day. Users submit their own LEGO MOCs (my own creations) via the LEGO Ideas site, and each idea must receive the support of at least 10,000 other LEGO fans in order to move on for corporate consideration. Once that happens, the board reviews the ideas to consider cost efficacy, build time, and anticipated fan support.

These set designs will be completed and manufactured to distribute in the near future. One of the most exciting new LEGO sets to get the green light is the Cullen family home, as seen in the Twilight movies. This design came from fan designer Nick Micheels, who goes by LobsterThermidor on the LEGO site.

Micheels is a 30-year-old musician and family man from Sacramento, California. He rediscovered the fun of LEGO-building as an adult, stating on the LEGO blog that he finds building LEGO sets and designing MOCs to be “a very calming experience.”

Micheels confessed that he started the slow slide into Twilight fandom as an adult, too. “At some point, I started to find myself always suggesting Twilight as a movie option with my wife and our friends, to the point that they knew it was coming every time,” he said. “My wife and I had a phase where we would watch the movies on repeat to the point where I could recite the film script as easily as reciting Shakespeare.”

When he decided to design the Cullen home, Nick studied the actual house (the “Hoke House” in Portland, Oregon) that was used in the movies. The model is filled with tiny details that only the most Twihard fan will appreciate, from the piano where Edward sings to Bella, to a baseball hat and glove hanging in the garage, ready for a thunderous game of vampire baseball. Micheels also crafted a leaping wolf as well as four minifigures: Edward, Bella, Jacob, and a very pasty Carlisle Cullen.

It’s unclear which of these elements will wind up in the finished product, but let’s hope we get even more minifigures included in the real set!

When can we get our own LEGO Twilight set?

Since the new Ideas products are still in the research and development phase, executives (President Business?) at LEGO are hesitant to give us a firm release date. “We’re still working out the final product design, pricing, and availability for this set,” they state on their website.

Rest assured, we will follow this story and update you just as soon as we learn more!

