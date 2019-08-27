Please Give Me That Possible Supercut of IT, Andy Muschietti

The IT hype train has official left the station, with critics officially weighing in on social media and the world premiere of IT Chapter Two happening this past Monday. As the cast and crew do interviews to promote the film, director Andy Muschietti teased an interesting idea: a supercut of both films that features new material that we’ve never seen before.

“I am thinking of a supercut. Which is basically the two movies told one after the other, adding everything that was lifted from them for length purposes,” Muschietti told CinemaBlend. “Great scenes that are more character moments, or things that we had to lift for other reasons. I’m also very excited about shooting extra material.”

He added that Warner Bros hasn’t officially greenlit this, and didn’t elaborate on what extra material he’d add. “I can’t tell you, and this is only an expression of desire, of course. The supercut is something that is yet not out as an idea. We have to talk about it. But I definitely want to make a supercut with material that nobody has seen because it was lifted from Chapter Two. But also new stuff, new material.”

Usually, a director saying he wants to make three different cuts of his movies is eye rolling, but I get it with Muschietti. There is a lot going on in IT and IT Chapter Two that probably had to be left on the cutting room floor because of the sheer size of the project they were tackling. The novel IT comes in at over 1100 pages, so to try and cut down the entire story means sacrificing some of the smaller, sweeter character beats. IT is a film that lives and dies on the strength of the Losers, so I wouldn’t say no to more character moments.

Speaking only about the first IT, there were some deleted scenes that would have made the overall story richer. It would be interesting to see what material Muschietti would want to add for a director’s cut. Similarly, I wonder then what would be added into the second chapter, as they originally had a four hour runtime before they cut it down to two hours and forty five minutes. That’s a lot of deleted footage lying around, and I kind of need to see all of it.

It’s very important to note, however, that Warner Bros hasn’t greenlit a supercut and that Muschietti is only talking about his hopes for the future. This will most likely depend on how much money IT Chapter Two makes at the box office, which early tracking numbers suggest will be similar to the first film’s box office. Should the second film match the first film’s box office take, then Muschietti will likely get his wish and be able to make the IT supercut we all deserve.

It is likely we’ll, at the very least, get an IT Chapter Two directors cut even if the supercut falls through, so IT fans don’t have to worry about Chapter Two‘s theatrical release signaling the end of the fun. Hopefully, the film will do well enough that we can visit Derry again and get scared in a brand new way.

