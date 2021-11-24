Quit Asking Andrew Garfield About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield is doing press for tick, tick… BOOM! but the actor has been facing questions about his potential return to the role of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home for the majority of this year. It started during the press for his previous release The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and he has just constantly been fielding people wondering whether or not he’s back as Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

The problem? He can’t answer either way because if he says no, people won’t believe him, and if he says yes, Kevin Feige will send him to jail. So, he’s really stuck between a rock and a hard place. In fact, every actor who has been in a Spider-Man movie is being constantly asked about it, and people want to know if they’re part of No Way Home despite them not being able to answer the question one way or another.

And it is clear that Garfield is absolutely done with answering this question. In an “Actually Me” segment for GQ, the star was asked yet again about whether or not he was in the upcoming Tom Holland led film, and he responded by saying that we basically all just need to wait the few weeks we have left.

Enough already

From Alfred Molina to Tobey Maguire being photographed with Tom Holland and more, this movie is probably the worst kept secret in Hollywood. But Garfield has constantly made it clear that, on his end, he is not in the movie, and he’s committed to saying so. What I like about this response is that he recognizes that people will say something either way once they see Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he’d just like it if everyone stopped asking him about it until we know for sure, which I understand.

“This is about this, this Spider-Man Photoshop thing that we talked about, and Jimmy Fallon. Listen, at this point, people just, like … I’m done. Like, we’ll find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy, or like, someone will say, ‘I told you so.’ And the other person was a bit, ‘I told you so.’ We’ll all find out.”

Good. Garfield deserves the right to say he’s done talking about this. It’s been nearly constant for him, and when you can’t say anything to make people happy, it has to be frustrating. So let him live his life until December 17, and then after, we can all look at his answers to these questions and see whether he was lying or how well he did.

You can watch the full GQ segment here:

tick, tick… BOOM! is on Netflix now, and if that’s all we get from Andrew Garfield this holiday season, that’s enough for me.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

