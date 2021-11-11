Kirsten Dunst ALSO Says She’s Not in Spider-Man: No Way Home Because of Course She Does

Kirsten Dunst was the first Mary Jane Watson to take on the big screen, and while I have a love for the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies that brought my boy, Peter Parker, to audiences everywhere, I’ve come to appreciate Dunst’s Watson for what it was, even if she isn’t my favorite version of the character. Still, seeing Dunst come back to the role in some capacity would be fun, especially given the rumors that continue to swirl about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So, could we see a joining of all the Mary Jane Watsons of days passed? If Kirsten Dunst is to believed, that is a no-go. As ScreenRant reports, Dunst was asked about Spider-Man: No Way Home in a new interview for Total Film and had this to say: “I’m not in that movie, no [laughs]. I know there’s rumors, right?… No, I’m the only one [not in it]. ‘Can’t put an old girl in there!”

It also brings me to an important point: Enough.

Stop asking actors about No Way Home

Actors are not going to answer questions about Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s as simple as that. It’s now an exhausting news cycle of actors telling people they’re not in the movie, and whether or not they are actually in the film, that’s the answer they’re going to give until we’re watching a trailer with them in it or in our seats watching the film for the first time.

While, sure, we’ve gotten actors who have slipped up in the past and it has made for hilarious headlines (looking at you, Alfred Molina), there is not going to be an interview where Tobey Maguire just says, “Yeah, I went to Atlanta and filmed with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland,” unless we have confirmation from Marvel and Sony.

So, asking Kirsten Dunst this question just takes away from the interview and any other question you could have asked her. Want to talk about Spider-Man? You can! Just stop asking those associated with the Spider-Man universe if they are a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home because they’re going to say no. They have to, whether they’re in it or not. Kevin Feige is watching over all of them like the Watcher to make sure they don’t further spoil this movie.

We have a little over a month left until we get to see Peter Parker again. And maybe we will get to see all the Spider-Men and Mary Janes and Gwen Stacys come together in No Way Home. Or maybe we’ll just have to watch Tom Holland struggle with the fact that Mysterio told the world about his secret identity. Whatever happens, we can wait until December 17 to enjoy the movie at this point, so please, stop bothering the actors.

