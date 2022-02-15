Will Andrew Garfield appear in Morbius?

Morbius starring Jared Leto comes out April 1st, and rumors are flying! Is Matt Smith going to play Hunger? Is Michael Keaton returning as Vulture? Now a new rumor has surfaced: that Andrew Garfield will make an appearance, supposedly as Spider-Man.

For the past year, the walls of the multiverse have been crumbling—not just in the MCU, but in the formerly separate worlds of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Venom: Let There Be Carnage surprised us with a post-credit scene plunking Eddie Brock into Tom Holland’s universe, and then Spider-Man: No Way Home blew our minds by putting Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland together for an epic triple-Spidey third act (plus some poignant brotherly love).

Now the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is teasing Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Given all these crossovers and cameos, it’s no surprise that rumors are surfacing about Andrew Garfield swinging into Morbius’s world. Let’s take a look at where these rumors are coming from and how plausible they are.

Delays and Reshoots

Morbius was supposed to premiere in July 2020, but the pandemic set off a series of delays, pushing the release date back almost two years. After that first delay, though, something interesting happened: the movie started undergoing reshoots in December 2021.

According to most sources, the purpose of the reshoots was to expand Michael Keaton’s role as Vulture in the movie. More recently, though, rumors have begun to bubble up that the movie also underwent reshoots to add Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man to the story, perhaps in a mid- or post-credits scene.

There are a couple of reasons why these rumors aren’t as farfetched as they might seem. First off, Morbius is a spin-off of the original Spider-Man comics, in which Morbius was one of the many villains who faced off with Spidey. It would make perfect sense for Spidey himself to make an appearance in Morbius, especially since we’ve already got one other Spider-Man villain confirmed in Vulture. (The fact that Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man are from two different universes, story-wise, could be waved off with some vague multiverse explanation. Maybe Vulture is the same guy across multiple realities!)

The second reason why Garfield could feasibly return is that he explicitly said he’s interested in more Spider-Man projects. When asked about returning to the character in an interview with Variety, he said that he’d “definitely open to something if it felt right.” Maybe Morbius feels right!

But Are the Rumors True?

Here’s the bad news: right now, there’s no solid evidence that Garfield appearing in Morbius will actually happen. All sources point to Twitter, which is often a hotbed for wishful thinking.

But we’ve already seen stranger things happen! So don’t give up hope yet—we may still see Garfield’s Spider-Man make a surprise appearance in Morbius.

(featured image: Sony)

