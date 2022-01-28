Andrew Garfield Nailed What Makes the Spider-Man: Homecoming Trilogy Work

If there is anyone who is a bigger Spider-Man fan than me, it’s Andrew Garfield. The actor brought Peter Parker to life in the Amazing Spider-Man movies and clearly loved playing Spider-Man throughout his two movies, directed by Marc Webb. When The Amazing Spider-Man 3 didn’t happen, it clearly hit Garfield, but he seems renewed in his love for the character with the success of No Way Home and the return of his Peter Parker.

And now, in an interview with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire with Deadline, Garfield opened up about being a part of No Way Home, as well as the strength of the movie and the Watts/Holland trilogy as a whole—and lying all the time about being in No Way Home In the first place:

“I justified my unethical lying behavior. I call it fibbing more than lying, but I kind of enjoyed it. It was quite fun, and it felt like that game Werewolf or Mafia where, you know, you’re the werewolf and you have to convince everyone that you’re not. So I kind of turned it into a little bit of a game for myself … even though there were all these leaks and all this stuff happening, I think there was enough doubt in everyone’s mind going, ‘Oh, god, what if it isn’t? What if they don’t show up?’ And then, so when we did, it kind of gave them that little extra little bit of icing on top. I watched the movie with Tobey for the first time, and I was in pieces. Like, this is a deep movie. This is a movie that is about a coming of age, an acceptance of loss, acceptance of death, taking responsibility for your gifts. I was torn open by the journey that Tom went on; it’s classic Peter Parker, but it felt totally fresh and totally reimagined. It is like, Tom’s origin story was happening in his third movie rather than his first. There’s something so profound. So the film, I feel, stands alone without me and Tobey showing up. I hope we enhance it, but I think [director] Jon Watts and Tom have made this something, actually, that is exceptionally moving, especially for young people, you know? I think it’s a beautiful film.”

The brilliance of the Homecoming trilogy

In the video, Garfield also talks a bit about how the recently concluded trilogy of Spider-Man films feels almost like an indie film trilogy despite the large scale it has. What makes Peter Parker so fascinating is that he is, for the most part, just a kid from Queens who is trying to make ends meet and just happens to also be a superhero. So, the Homecoming movies having an ’80s indie feel to them works for the character.

It also just shows how much Garfield understands the appeal of Spider-Man and this character. I loved The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and I was upset when they stopped making them, but with the success of Garfield’s return to the character, it’d be nice to explore his world a bit more again. Even if that doesn’t happen, it is quotes like this that show us just how much he understood Peter Parker and what makes the character so fascinating to us all.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]