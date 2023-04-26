An MCU Fan Favorite Will Soon Make Her Comic Book Debut!

One of the best things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now is the Disney+ show Moon Knight. The six-episode series transcends the superhero genre and is just a fantastic show starring Oscar Isaac as the titular character and Ethan Hawke as his cult-leading nemesis. Although it just came out last year, I’ve already watched the series at least three times. Everyone is eagerly awaiting a season 2 that Marvel/Disney keeps teasing.

The series introduced a new character that quickly became a fan favorite. Layla El-Faouly (played beautifully by May Calamawy) entered the story as Marc Spector’s (Oscar Isaac) ex-wife. Not only did she charm Marc and one of his other identities, Steven Grant, but audiences also fell in love with her. I think we all screamed in unison when she became a superhero in her own right. Now, Marvel has announced they will immortalize her in the pages of Marvel comic books.

Layla has entered the chat

In July, Marvel is making the 25th issue of the current Moon Knight run special. An extra large issue will feature a mix of Marc Spector’s past and present. Marvel summarizes it as:

From grim New York nights to the blazing sun of Alexandria days, Moon Knight hunts for answers among the graves of Hart Island while haunted by the last mission of the Karnak Cowboys, a mercenary crew counting among its members Marc Spector, Jean-Paul Duchamp, Robert Plesko… and the official comic book debut of Layla El-Faouly! The issue also includes a classic Moon Knight story from the past by legendary comic writer Doug Moench and Eisner-winning, Emmy-nominated artist Bill Sienkiewicz.

Moon Knight's past and present collide in 'Moon Knight' #25, followed by the comic debut of the Scarlet Scarab in 'Moon Knight: City of the Dead'! ? Read more: https://t.co/MKSuErCpqz pic.twitter.com/3x0Xqozz1x — Moon Knight (@moonknight) April 19, 2023

It will be interesting to see how they weave Layla into Marc’s past and how she becomes a superhero. Like Marc himself, Layla became an avatar of an Egyptian god. While in an ancient Egyptian tomb, Layla reached out to Taweret for help to save herself and Marc. Later, Taweret (the goddess of women and children) asked Layla to be her avatar. When Layla accepted, she became the Scarlet Scarab and kicked major butt alongside Moon Knight in the battle of Cairo. Before Layla, the Scarlet Scarab was a different type of character in the comics, so it will also be a revamp of the hero, as well as Layla’s introduction.

