It’s the most wonderful of the year! I’m of course talking about the fall and Halloween seasons. It’s the perfect time to stay inside and binge your favorite old spooky shows and get ready for new ones to come out. A creepy favorite, American Horror Stories, is making its return to our TVs this fall. A spinoff of American Horror Story, it follows the same anthology format as its predecessor with most of the episodes having their own stories. So buckle up fans, this is everything we know about American Horror Stories season 3—so far.

What is American Horror Stories season 3 about?

The third season is set to be part of Hulu’s Halloween event—Huluween—and will have just four episodes. Previous episodes of American Horror Stories have focused on the Murder House, social media toxicity, gaslighting, and much more. So what will the episodes for this upcoming season be about? No details have been revealed thus far and the season is still under some pretty tight wraps. It would be timely and pretty cool if the focus is on Halloween traditions and other folklore surrounding it.

Does American Horror Stories season 3 have a release date?

Yes, it absolutely does! It will premiere on October 26 on Hulu! Just a little over a month after American Horror Story: Delicate makes its premiere.

Who is in American Horror Stories season 3?

No one knows who is in the cast just yet, but according to Deadline one person has been confirmed—Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum will appear in at least one episode of the series in season 3, called “Tapeworm.” The series is known for having recurring cast members, so hopefully some of your favs from series past will make an appearance or two.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: FX)

