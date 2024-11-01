‘America needs Trump’: Another MAGA social media trend fantastically backfires

Yet another MAGA social media trend has spectacularly failed. After MAGA influencers began circulating “America needs Trump” on X, other users quickly mocked the sentiment.

It’s not the first time a MAGA social media trend has backfired. Since X has quickly become a hotspot for far-right extremists under Elon Musk’s ownership, MAGA often forgets that its beliefs and social media trends tend to be wildly unpopular. It found this out the hard way when it tried to get “Pray for President Trump” trending. Right-wingers circulated an image of Trump at a rally where his supporters appeared to be praying for him. In response, other X users also began to “pray” for Trump but added their own addendums to the phrase, such as praying Trump “leaves women alone” or stays alive “long enough to lose the election to a woman.” Users similarly mocked MAGA for starting the trend #Vance2028 and predicting J. D. Vance’s future presidency despite his inability to even place an order at a donut shop.

However, it appears MAGA didn’t learn from those incidents and started another trend, which the internet fantastically took advantage of.

The internet puts its own spin on the “America needs Trump” trend

It’s unclear who started the “America needs Trump” post. However, several propaganda-like posts with the hashtag surfaced from MAGA supporters who paired it with images of Trump and the American flag. Since then, though, the entire trend has been taken over by those who don’t support Trump. You’ve probably heard of the sarcastic phrase, “I need that like I need a hole in the head,” that one makes when one absolutely does not need something. If so, you can probably predict where the “Trump needs America” trend quickly went. Numerous sarcastic responses arose, with users saying that America needs Trump like it needs another insurrection or The Apprentice sequel.

#AmericaNeedsTrump like it needs a sequel of The Apprentice. pic.twitter.com/tkZQsknO4x — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent ?????? (@jimstewartson) October 31, 2024

Others got more creative by explaining what exactly “America needs Trump” to do. Countless posts cropped up with users writing that America needs Trump to go to prison or an “insane asylum.” One user stated he needed to “sit his a** down somewhere and be held accountable” for all he’s done.

#AmericaNeedsTrump to sit his ass down somewhere and be held accountable for the fuck shit he pulled. And yes, you're damn right I flipped this hash tag to talk shit. He deserves it and fuck him.? — Tyrell Johnson-Miles ?️‍??? (@Rayvontae) October 31, 2024

#AmericaNeedsTrump

to be committed to an insane asylum pic.twitter.com/v97mxl5AfJ — TNT878913 (@Butterfly80Mc) October 31, 2024

Many users also just outright condemned the sentiment that “America needs Trump.” After all, in what world does a country need a felon and convicted sexual abuser to be president? If Trump supporters are going to share that phrase, they at least need to specify who needs Trump. One user pointed out that the only people who “need” Trump are “wealthy people, racists, misogynists, and dummies.” Billionaires “need” Trump to get them tax breaks, while the racists and misogynists are desperate for a leader who will amplify their hatred. When it comes to everyone else, such as the middle class, BIPOC individuals, women, and the LGBTQ+ community, they need “anyone else other than Trump.”

Only wealthy people, racists, misogynists, and dummies of #AmericaNeedsTrump. Black people, Brown people, LGBTQ people, Poor and middle class people need anyone else other than Trump. Here’s an example of how #DonaldTrump is a threat to the people I listed. #HarrisWalz2004 pic.twitter.com/yVKayNhIWe — ?‍??‍? (@JayRockStarSun) October 31, 2024

#AmericaNeedsTrump ????



No, America deserves far better than Trump. Trump and the GOP will attempt to steal the election and this is how they are going to do it. #WakeUpAmerica

Credit: @DariaRoseReal pic.twitter.com/YhDWDFORER — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) October 31, 2024

To be fair, America does need a few things from Trump, such as him being held accountable for his crimes or finally releasing his medical records. Overall, though, Trump is probably the farthest thing America needs right now. The country has been insurrection-free since Trump left the White House. The only legacy of his that remains is the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has cost the lives of multiple women. A Trump presidency will further diminish the rights of the most vulnerable in society while further empowering and emboldening those who seek to undermine democracy and spread hate. America doesn’t “need” Trump — it deserves better than him.

