‘Pray for President Trump’: MAGA Twitter trend backfires as voters express their true feeling about Donald Trump

Published: Oct 25, 2024 05:07 am

“Pray for President Trump” is trending on Twitter, and it’s not because the former president got into a tragic accident.

The source of the trend is a photo of Trump from a Turning Point rally in Duluth, Georgia. Donald Trump was in the middle of a crowd of his supporters, with eyes closed and hands on his back. It looked like Trump’s staunchest supporters were praying for him.

Twitter, on the other hand, had a different idea of “praying” for Trump. Netizens are praying that Trump wouldn’t be president for a second time. Some even hope that once he loses, he’ll be behind bars for good. One tweet reads, “Pray for President Trump to stay alive long enough to lose the election to a woman and be sent to prison for the multiple crimes he committed against the United States of America.”

Another, more cryptically, wrote, “I pray for President Trump that he gets exactly what he deserves.” This tweet alludes to jailtime for Trump, and others have written similar sentiments.

Whatever it is Trump deserves is best left to the legal system. Amidst all these memes, one Twitter user brought up Matthew 6:5 from the Bible. The verse reminds people not to pray for pageantry or to appear self-righteous. Meanwhile, those on Reddit criticized Trump in the photo as a “false prophet” and likened him to the anti-Christ.

A prayer for honesty

Some tweets are less hostile to Trump than others. This one evoked honesty—for Trump to finally acknowledge that he didn’t win against President Joe Biden.

Another tweet even hoped that Trump would “stop liking Nazis and assaulting women.” This is in response to allegations about Trump admiring Hitler. Trump allegedly praised the infamous dictator in more than one instance. Despite the obvious intention to troll, there are well-intentioned thoughts behind these words. Voters are disgruntled about entrusting their country to a man who has been convicted of multiple felonies—their concerns are bleeding out through memes.

