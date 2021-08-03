Camila Cabello’s Cinderella Follows Her Dreams Instead of the Prince in New Trailer

The full trailer for Amazon’s Cinderella has sold me. Sure, the teaser trailer had me a little bit interested in the movie, especially because it had a Latinx lead in the form of Camila Cabello, but I didn’t go, “Wow, I need to see this movie, learn its songs, and share it with friends.” After watching the full trailer, I want to do just that and then some, because honestly, Amazon’s Cinderella looks really good, fun, and hopeful with a modern twist.

That twist has to do with Ella’s (as she goes by in this movie) motivations in life. In the OG film from 1950, it was all about the dress, the ball, and the prince. The 1997 TV movie and the 2015 film took steps away from the original story but still focused on the prince and Cinderella’s relationship with him. This time around, it’s clear that Ella is not choosing the prince, especially if that gets the way of her dreams. Because she’s not here to be a wife, a lady, or a queen.

Ella has dreams of owning her own shop filled with her own designs. She’s worked on them for ages in the safety of her basement, and it’s refreshing to see a heroine who has more than one option and knows it—a heroine who won’t settle for anything less than she deserves. And I really think this is going to change the movie and transform it into something that will do well in 2021 in comparison to its predecessors.

Like in my previous post for the teaser trailer, I’m most excited about Billy Porter’s “Fab G.” This official trailer just further cemented that love. He legit transformed from a beautiful butterfly to an even more beautiful fairy step-person, out to help Ella. If that isn’t an entrance to end all entrances, then I don’t know what is. And then there’s the outfit. Dear Lord, I will worship at the altar of the costume designer who brought this vision to life.

Cinderella also stars Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert. Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer will also be joining in what we assume are the evil stepsisters’ roles, with Idina Menzel as the evils stepmother. And Kay Cannon, best known for her work on 30 Rock and the Pitch Perfect movies, is set as the director and writer. Cinderella is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd.

(image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]