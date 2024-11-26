Black Friday is a dream for geeky collectors, but sifting through endless deals can be daunting. From Funko Pops to storage, Amazon has epic finds waiting for you. To save you time, here’s your ultimate Amazon Black Friday tier list for nerdy collectibles, snag the best deals before they’re gone!

From premium statues to shelves, we’re breaking it all down in a fun, straightforward, and totally nerd-worthy guide. Whether you’re adding to your personal collection or snagging the perfect gift for the collector in your life, let’s dive into the best deals you’ll want to grab before they sell out.

Let’s start from the bottom and work our way up!

B Tier: Logistics!

These items are functional and fun, but they don’t quite have the same flair and personal touch as the ones higher up on the list. Still, what happens when a collector has all the things and lacks cool ways to display them?

BAYKA Floating Shelves

(BAYKA)

View at Amazon $39.99 > $19.99

Let’s talk about display space. You can’t have a collection without proper shelving to show it off, and Floating Shelves are a great, minimalistic option for anyone who wants to display their nerdy collectibles without cluttering the space. These sleek shelves are easy to install and perfect for showcasing your Funko Pops, action figures, or whatever treasures you’ve accumulated over the years.

They may not be the flashiest item on the list, but they’re practical and functional, and that’s important when you’ve got a growing collection.

Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights

(Govee)

View at Amazon $14.99 > $9.99

You can never go wrong with some extra ambiance, and LED Strip Lights are the perfect way to give your collection a glow-up, no pun intended. You can use these to highlight your favorite items, or set the mood for your next binge-watch. Plus these LED lights offer customizable colors, and they can even sync with music. Nothing is more fun than watching a key moment in your favorite content while colors that match the scene dance around!

SUPERJARE Triple 4 Tier Bookshelf

(SUPERJARE)

View at Amazon $159.99 > $87.99

For collectors who have tons of items to show off, the Triple 4 Tier Bookshelf is a solid, reliable piece of furniture that can hold all your nerdy tomes. It’s spacious, sturdy, and easy to assemble, making it a practical addition to any room. While it doesn’t scream “collectible,” it’ll help you organize and attractively display your precious finds. Half the work is making sure your collection isn’t just a dragon hoard.

A Tier: Fun Funko! Finds

These collectibles are fantastic options for fans and collectors who want something cool but might not be ready to splurge on the absolute top-tier items. Still, these are worthy of a place in any collection.

Funko Pop! Darth Vader

(Funko Pop!)

View at Amazon $14.99 > $9.99

If you’re a Star Wars fan and don’t have a Darth Vader Funko Pop!, do you even collect? This iconic villain is one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture, and this figure does him justice. This Mettalic Darth Vader Pop! will make an excellent addition to any collection. Whether you’re a big Star Wars fan or you just can’t resist adding another piece to your Funko army, this figure is a great deal for Black Friday.

Funko Pop! Loki Season 2

(Funko Pop!)

View at Amazon $12.99 > $3.99

Loki fans, assemble! The Funko Pop! Loki Season 2 figure is a treat for anyone who fell in love with the mischievous god during his solo show. This figure encapsulates everything you love about the character. Whether you’re a fan of the TVA shenanigans or Loki’s chaotic journey in Season 2, this Pop! perfectly captures the essence of the god of mischief. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to commemorate the show and add to their Funko Pop! collection. Plus, with the recent success of Loki on Disney+, it’s a great way to commemorate one of Marvel’s best characters

Funko Pop! Luke Skywalker in T-47 Airspeeder

(Funko Pop!)

View at Amazon $35 > $9.99

We all love a good Funko Pop! They’re affordable, adorable, and come in endless varieties. The Luke Skywalker in T-47 Airspeeder is a standout piece for any Star Wars fan. The T-47 airspeeder, is often overshadowed by more iconic vehicles in the series. This figure is a fantastic way to celebrate the spirit of Star Wars while adding something a little more niche to your collection.

Funko’s detailing is great, and this particular Pop! feels like a unique addition that stands out from the usual Star Wars collection. If you’re a fan of the expanded universe and all the little details in Star Wars, snag this. Plus, it’s budget-friendly, so it’s an easy win.

S Tier: A Bag For Every Occasion

These items are the cream of the crop, just a step below the God Tier but still worth every penny. If you’re looking for an eye-catching addition to your collection but also something you can show off to others, this is the level to aim for.

The Mandalorian Loungefly Backpack

(Loungefly)

View at Amazon $53.42 > $38.99

For all the Star Wars fans out there, the Mandalorian Loungefly Backpack is perfect. With Baby Yoda in all his precious glory on the front, this design is both cute and tough. Just like the show itself, adorable and powerful! As a massive Loungfly fan who carries one daily, I can attest it’s perfect for daily use, whether you’re heading to work or running to the store.

Not to mention, everyone loves Grogu, you’re bound to get tons of compliments carrying this!

Bioworld Stranger Things Lunchbox

(Bioworld/Stranger Things)

View at Amazon $27.88 > $5.25

Not a big fan of wearing a backpack? How about this lunchbox for work! We all know that Stranger Things is a big deal, and this Bioworld Stranger Things Lunchbox packs a serious punch. This isn’t just a lunchbox, it’s a statement piece for anyone who loves the Stranger Things series. Whether you actually want to use it for lunch or display it on your shelf next to your other Stranger Things merch, this lunchbox has serious collector’s value.

It’s cute, it’s functional, and it’s totally a conversation starter. Plus, at a Black Friday price over 80% off? It’s a no-brainer.

Pennywise Loungefly Backpack

(Loungefly)

View at Amazon $94.99 > $65.69

Let’s face it, IT’s Pennywise is an iconic horror figure, and if you’re a fan of Stephen King’s chilling creations, the Pennywise Loungefly Backpack is the ultimate accessory for any horror collector. Loungefly has become iconic in the fandom space for its high-quality nerdy bags, and this one is no exception. The creepy yet stylish design of Pennywise’s face peeking out from the bag makes it a perfect blend of practical and terrifying.

Perfect for comic cons or just as a statement piece in your collection, the backpack is large enough to hold essentials but small enough to be comfortable and stylish. Your collector friend will love you for this one.

God Tier: The Ultimate Collectibles

These items are the holy grail for any nerdy collector. If you can get your hands on them during Black Friday, it’s like finding a hidden treasure.

Dragon Ball Z – King Cold Bandai Spirits Collectible Statue

(Bandai)

View at Amazon $95 > $58.99

If you’re a fan of the Dragon Ball universe, you’ve probably spent hours rewatching your favorite episodes like I have. Now, it’s time to add a piece of that iconic series to your collection. Enter this incredible King Cold Statue, an absolute masterpiece that brings the father of (my favorite character) Frieza to life. This figure is beautifully crafted with incredible detail, capturing King Cold’s menacing presence perfectly. It’s a must-have. Statues are always a massive hit for collectors!

If you want to add a true piece of anime history to your collection, this one is God Tier for a reason. Not only does it look amazing on any shelf, but the craftsmanship is top-notch. I’m a massive fan of Bandai’s quality. I have several figures from them, and can’t wait to add more. Would it be too bold to send this list to all my friends and family and cross my fingers?

CVCBSER Motion Control Dueling Lightsaber

(CVCBSER)

View at Amazon $225 > $119.99

When in doubt, buy a lightsaber! You know those scenes in Star Wars that make you want to start dueling in your living room? Now, you can. However, this bad-ass replica is as good as they come. The CVCBSER Motion Control Dueling Lightsaber is exactly what every force user needs. It’s not just a kid’s prop, it’s a fully functional, motion-controlled dueling experience. It lights up, makes sound effects, and reacts to your movements, creating an immersive experience that’ll make you feel like you’re in the middle of an epic battle.

This isn’t just a collector’s item, it’s a toy you can actually play with. Whether you’re recreating the Duel of the Fates, or imagining your own epic saga, this is a collector’s dream.

Run to Amazon!

There you have it! Your ultimate Amazon Black Friday tier list for nerdy collectibles is ready to help you snag the best deals out there. Whether you’re looking for high-end statues, iconic Dragon Ball pieces, or practical items to show off your growing collection, there’s something for every nerdy collector this Black Friday. Don’t wait too long, these deals won’t last! Happy collecting!

