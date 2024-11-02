‘I’ll pilot a helicopter or something’: Allison Williams is manifesting a ‘M3GAN’/’Fast & Furious’ crossover

With M3GAN being a huge success and our murdering bestie returning in a sequel next year, it looks like Allison Williams is sitting pretty in the horror sphere for a while. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have other aspirations. At NYCC this year, Williams told The Mary Sue about another franchise she’s got her eye on.

TMS’s Rachel Leishman chatted with Williams about M3GAN 2.0 at New York Comic Con 2024, and when they got on the topic of the memefication of M3GAN, Williams brought up the hilarious potential sequel titles that fans have come up with online.

“My favorite thing about the fact that we put a ‘3’ in the first movie title, which will be a problem we have to deal with if we make a third,” Williams laughed. “There was a Twitter thread where it was all the M3GAN sequel names, and the tenth one was just, like, M3GAN: Hobbes and Shaw. And I was like I fu*king love the idea of like somehow we end up in the Fast & Furious universe if we make enough of these movies.”

Williams had fun exploring the possibilities of a M3GAN/Fast & Furious crossover. No one’s asked for it, but honestly? We kind of need it now.

“So now my career mission,” Williams explained, “Is to make enough M3GAN movies that I end up in the Fast & Furious franchise. I think I’m what they’re missing, honestly. They’re like, ‘Is there a girl who looks like she can drive, but shouldn’t? We need her.’ I’ll pilot a helicopter or something. There’s room for me in there somewhere!”

Off-the-wall ideas about getting Gemma into the world of street racing aside, Williams is also manifesting M3GAN using a specific new song the way “Toy Soldiers” is used in the first film. However, she doesn’t want to jinx what she’s manifesting by naming the song yet.

If you want to hear more about Williams’ ideas for the M3GAN franchise, you can watch the full interview on the TMS YouTube Channel!

