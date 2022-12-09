All Upcoming Marvel Movies in 2023

Marvel’s Phase 4 came to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (and the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special as a sort of epilogue). What does Phase 5 have in store? The short answer is: a lot! But if you just got a new planner and you’re penciling in dates for next year, here are all the Marvel movies coming out in 2023.

Phase 4 marked the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe branched into television, with series like Loki and She-Hulk streaming on Disney Plus. Phase 5 will have plenty of streaming series, too, but if you’re a cinephile, these are the projects you’ll need to head to the theater to see. You’ll notice there aren’t many, but don’t worry—Phases 5 and 6 extend well into 2026, so there are more MCU stories on the horizon.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Kicking off Phase 5 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While Scott (Paul Rudd) is enjoying his newfound fame as an Avenger, his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) accidentally opens a portal into the Quantum Realm, where they discover an entire microscopic universe. In the Quantum Realm, Scott has to face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Hot off of the holiday special, in which Mantis (Pom Klementieff) told Peter (Chris Pratt) she’s his sister, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will find the Guardians searching for Gamora, who’s taken off after being brought forward in time in Avengers: Endgame. Guardians 3 will also feature Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) as a baby.

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

This team-up, which was teased in the post-credit scene in the Ms. Marvel finale, will see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) come together when they find out that they all have the power to switch places. We don’t know much about The Marvels yet, but we do know that Zawe Ashton will be appearing as a villain.

What other MCU projects are coming up?

After The Marvels, the next Marvel movie won’t come until Captain America: New World Order premieres on May 3, 2024. However, Marvel also has the following Disney Plus series coming out in 2023:

What If…? Season 2 (early 2023)

Secret Invasion (spring 2023)

Echo (summer 2023)

Loki Season 2 (summer 2023)

Ironheart (fall 2023)

X-Men ’97 (fall 2023)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (winter 2023/2024)

As with everything Marvel-related, all these release dates could shift and change (for example, Blade was pushed from 2023 to 2024), so check back before you schedule those trips to the theater.

