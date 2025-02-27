All the Black Clover arcs, laid out in order so you can scream ‘NOT YET!

Despite getting its start in 2015, Black Clover has already cemented itself as one of the greatest shonen series of all time. That it retains this status even with frequent manga hiatuses and an unfinished anime is a testament to how good it is.

Created by Yuki Tabata, Black Clover follows Asta, a young boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King. Despite not displaying any magical powers, Asta is given a rare grimoire that allows him to use anti-magic abilities and become a Magic Knight. Now closer to his goal than ever, Asta competes with his childhood friend and rival, the magical prodigy Yuno, to realize his dream.

Like most manga and anime, Black Clover’s story is separated into different arcs. Here’s every arc in Black Clover so far.

All arcs in Black Clover, in order

Magic Knights Entrance Arc : Manga chapters 1-10; anime episodes 1-13

: Manga chapters 1-10; anime episodes 1-13 Dungeon Exploration Arc : Manga chapters 11-21; anime episodes 14-19

: Manga chapters 11-21; anime episodes 14-19 Royal Capital Assault Arc : Manga chapters 22-37; anime episodes 20-27

: Manga chapters 22-37; anime episodes 20-27 Eye of the Midnight Sun Arc : Manga chapters 38-56; anime episodes 28-39

: Manga chapters 38-56; anime episodes 28-39 Seabed Temple Arc : Manga chapters 57-74; anime episodes 40-51

: Manga chapters 57-74; anime episodes 40-51 Witches’ Forest Arc : Manga chapters 75-101; anime episodes 52-65

: Manga chapters 75-101; anime episodes 52-65 Royal Knights Arc : Manga chapters 102-149; anime episodes 66-96

: Manga chapters 102-149; anime episodes 66-96 Elf Reincarnation Arc : Manga chapters 150-228; anime episodes 96-157

: Manga chapters 150-228; anime episodes 96-157 Heart Kingdom Joint Arc : Manga chapters 229-260; anime episodes 158-167

: Manga chapters 229-260; anime episodes 158-167 Spade Kingdom Raid Arc : Manga chapters 261-331; anime episodes 168-170

: Manga chapters 261-331; anime episodes 168-170 Arc 11: Manga chapters 332-378

Black Clover is an ongoing series, although new chapters don’t publish on a regular schedule. The manga is currently in its 11th arc, referred to as “Arc 11” until it receives an official title. It’s unknown if he anime will continue past episode 170, but it’s not unheard of for anime to return after a long hiatus. Until then, fans can revisit their favorite arcs and new fans can experience the series for the first time.

