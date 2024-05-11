Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France.
Taylor Swift Gives ‘Lover’ Set of ‘Eras Tour’ a New Touch With Fiery Bodysuit

Swifties have been unstoppable in decoding and enjoying everything new on Taylor’s European leg of the Eras Tour in Paris. After endless headlines about Taylor and her new boyfriend, football star Travis Kelce, Swift returns to the Eras Tour with new songs and costume changes. As the mother of all easter eggs, does Taylor’s new red bodysuit for the Lover era imply another hidden message?

From football fields to beach dates with Kelce, Taylor Swift seemed to have enjoyed her time off the stage. But Swift stays busy. Aside from releasing a new recording-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift returned to her dazzling Eras Tour with new twists and touches!

Fans expected songs from The Tortured Poets Department to be added to the setlist of the Eras Tour, but the new outfits were a surprise! From the choreography to the songs to the production value, Swift truly did not disappoint in her return to the stage during the European leg of the Eras Tour.

The concert opens with the Lover setlist, which welcomes fans to the show. While Swifties are known to scream their hearts out when the singer-songwriter takes the stage, the Paris crowd was louder thanks to Swift’s new outfit reveal. Swift’s pink bodysuit was a trademark of the Eras Tour, and she updated the look by debuting a fiery red-orange version of the outfit.

Swift went from pink to a bright red-orange Versace bodysuit with crystals and hot pink sequins. It is very similar to the previous one, but comes off better and bolder! The bodysuit is also designed with thin straps and has a scoop neck. She perfectly paired the bodysuit with Christian Louboutin knee-high orange and pink boots, similar to the silver Louboutins she wore in previous shows. And when Swift sings “The Man,” she pairs her new bodysuit with a beautifully blinding neon orange blazer.

Now, the changes in her outfits might have hidden meanings, which Swift is fairly known for. She might have chosen to alter some of her outfits since The Tortured Poets Department was added to the setlist. She might have also chosen a bright orange bodysuit for Lover that comes off a bit red because her boyfriend’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, wears red. Or perhaps these are just over-the-top assumptions because Swift might have simply wanted to add new touches for the European leg of the Eras Tour.

Many fans were indeed thrilled with the change of outfits and the addition of songs from The Tortured Poets Department to the setlist. But, some Swifties were saddened by it. Swifties have proudly expressed their fanatic side by wearing outfits inspired by the tour. Many fans made custom versions of the previous Lover bodysuit for the European leg, which may now be obsolete.

@abby.jordansversion

i am not okay #taylorsversion #taylorswift #tstheerastour #speaknowtaylorsversion #swiftie #hitsdifferent #swifttok #theerastour

♬ electric touch sped up – julianna! ???

If Swift can perform with a broken heart, I’m sure fans can alter their Eras Tour outfits or just wear the ones from the beginning of the tour. Whatever the reasons are for the new outfits, rest assured that fan excitement will be the same or much more with The Tortured Poets Department songs being added!

