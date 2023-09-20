Every Answer to Every One of Taylor Swift’s 1989 Vault Puzzles (The Mary Sue’s Version)

Taylor Swift heard you liked puzzles, so she made 89 of them and almost broke Google in the process. Want to know what the hullabaloo about the 1989 (Taylor Version) vault track reveal is all about? If you need help or just love lists, I have compiled every Taylor Swift 1989 vault puzzle answer. If I may say so myself, I’m quite proud of how many of these references I knew, even as a casual-ish Swiftie. I’ve never been more impressed with a fandom than I was when they accurately predicted when and how the re-release would be announced. I’m nowhere near that committed or savvy. I’m just happy to be here.

To access the puzzle, simply Google “Taylor Swift” and click on the blue vault if it shows up. You will then be presented with some word scramble puzzles to solve. Put the correct, spelled-out answer in the search bar and you should get a new puzzle. Some are easy, especially since the words in longer phrases are color-coded, but some are deeper cuts, and some have no hints at all. Be patient. You might have refresh the page a few times. The game has been a bit glitchy. It’s all in good fun, right?

That said, if you’re over the Zodiac/Saw nonsense (or, like me, having PTSD remembering how a certain wizard book’s author used to announce information on her website), let’s cut to the chase. Cheaters never prosper … unless there are no real-world stakes, in which case … why not?! Here are all 89 hints and answers.

Most of the answers are 1989 song lyrics

Hint: Welcome To New York

it’s a new soundtrack

it’s been waiting for you

but they never blind me

Hint: Blank Space

and I’ll write your name

pen click

darling I’m a nightmare

magic madness heaven sin

incredible things

she’s like oh my god

so it’s gonna be forever

so hey let’s be friends

crossword puzzle

nice to meet you

Hint: Style

never go out of style

red lip classic

with some other girl

Hint: Out of the Woods

two paper airplanes flying

it all seems so simple

like we stood a chance

you were looking at me

she lost him (Hint: Out of the Woods intro)

Hint: All You Had To Do Was Stay

but not like this

the palm of your hand

you were all I wanted

they paid the price

Hint: Shake it Off

can’t stop won’t stop moving

I’m just gonna shake

she danced to forget him

Hint: I Wish You Would

elevator buttons

everything and nothing

Hint: Bad Blood

now we got problems

Hint: Wildest Dreams

burning it down

he does it so well

Hint: How You Get The Girl

of kisses on cheeks

Hint: This Love

in silent screams

to what you need

timing is a funny thing

Hint: I Know Places

and we run

and everyone was watching

loose lips sink ships

Hint: Clean

I could finally breathe

think I am finally clean

what you are is brave

Hint: Wonderland

we both went mad

Hint: You Are In Love

you’re my best friend

Hint: New Romantics

come along with me

Some Are References To The Eras & Other Tours

Hint: Bad Blood

Hint: Tour

my name is taylor swift

Hint: Announce

Los Angeles (where the 1989 re-release was announced)

Hint: First Stop

Tokyo

Hint: Last Stop

Melbourne

Hint: (1989) World Tour Live

Sydney

Hint: Blue sweatshirt

seagulls (I believe referencing the original 1989 world tour merch)

Hint: Makes You Clean

rainstorms (referencing her “Clean” speeches from the 1989 World Tour)

Some Are References To The Singer Songwriter’s Birthday

Hint: Birth Date

december thirteenth

Hint: Birth Day

wednesday

Hint: I Was Born In

nineteen eighty-nine

Hint: Lucky

thirteen

Hint: Sun Sign

sagittarius

Some Are References To 1989 The Album, (Taylor’s Version) & OG

Hint: Reclaimed

taylor’s version

Hint: Release

october twenty-seventh

Hint: Track 6

floor eighteen (the meaning behind this stumped me… if it’s not 1989-related don’t sue me)

Hint: Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

Hint: Coffee

long list of ex lovers (a.k.a. the Blank Space line we all thought was “lonely Starbucks lovers”)

Hint: A Game of Cat and Mouse

love (from the original forward to 1989)

Hint: Excitedly Mingling

Hint: Number of Instant Films

sixty five (you might know them as polaroids)

Hint: Smashing

Hint: They Never Go Out Of Style

Hint: Loudest And Brightest City

New York City (from the liner notes)

Hint: And Somehow That Was Everything

but she found herself (a hidden message from the liner notes)

No Hint (TV Album Cover Variants)

crystal skies blue

rose garden pink

sunrise boulevard yellow

aquamarine green

No Hint

from the vault

fifth album

pop record

Some Reference Social Media Moments & Other Random Swiftie Lore

Hint: AKA Christmas in September

chai sugar cookies (referencing a 2009 IG that’s no longer available post-Reputation)

Hint: Caption

got a haircut (another IG post we can no longer see…)

Hint: Deepest fear

Hint: Halloween Costume

Hint: Impossible To Reason With

sheep (you guessed it, another IG post from before the purge)

Hint: Karma Music Video

MCMLXXXIX (which translates to 1989 and was an Easter Egg in the video)

Hint: Likes, Job, Whereabouts Were Studied Intently

Hint: Look At It!!

Hint: This Love (Taylor’s Version)

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Hint: ?

swiftmas

Hint: I Love You

swifties

Now that enough people have solved enough puzzles, an Eras tour stage-shaped key opened the vault. The upcoming titles, you ask? “Is It Over Now,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” and “Suburban Legends.” And the final vault track title, not included in the family-friendly game, is “Slut!” Can’t wait. Thanks for playing—err, reading!

