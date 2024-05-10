Metro Boomin’s Disturbing Past Tweets Resurface Amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar Feud

The rap feud involving Metro Boomin, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar has resulted in Metro Boomin’s past controversial tweets resurfacing on social media.

Record producer Metro Boomin has played a prominent role in Drake and Lamar’s public feud, given that he collaborated with Future and Lamar on “Like That,” the diss track that fired the first shots. As a result, Drake took aim at the producer in his tracks “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.” Metro Boomin responded on social media with a multitude of tweets slamming Drake and claiming he had even more dirt on the rapper. He also accused Drake of trying to block “Like That” from releasing on the radio while mocking his looks and music. On top of that, Metro Boomin created the Drizzy Beat Giveaway, encouraging his followers to submit their own diss tracks of Drake.

now go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t fuck wit u



that wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

best verse over this gets a free beat

just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

However, his participation in the feud seems to have inspired Drake fans to try to dig up dirt on him. They scrolled over a decade into his X account and uncovered numerous disturbing tweets.

#MetroGroomin trends as disturbing past tweets resurface

By May 7, #MetroGroomin was trending on X as users circulated his past tweets. While he has attempted to delete all his old posts, they were quickly screenshotted and spread on social media like wildfire. Although many of the tweets are from over a decade ago, Metro Boomin posted the majority of them when he was an adult or in his late teens. Given that many of the tweets seemingly try to justify nonconsensual sex and relationships with minors, they are unacceptable regardless of his age or how long has passed since he posted them.

While some are claiming that the tweets are “jokes,” they are deeply disturbing. Many of the posts defend or encourage pedophilia, as Metro Boomin writes, “age aint nothin but a number” and “she might be young but she ready.” In another, he talks about how he’d “beat the charge” if involved with a 13-year-old girl. Several tweets also bash Rihanna and make fun of her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. A few posts even acknowledge and joke about how he tweets like a “child molester” and dresses like “a true pedophile.” Still others discuss using date rape drugs like Molly.

As mentioned above, Metro Boomin has been deleting the tweets. However, before he did so, he responded to one accusation in a now-deleted reply, stating, “lol I can’t be a pedophile @ 15.” Users pointed out, though, that he was 18 at the time of the tweet he was defending rather than 15.

what broke my heart most was seeing him say he can't be a pedophile @ 15 and deleting his tweet after finding out he was actually 18 then ??#MetroDiddyWantSomeMoreNigga pic.twitter.com/N1NR1xtGtM — General (@geeddcee24409) May 7, 2024

Aside from the deleted reply, he has not issued an official statement or apology for the tweets. #MetroGroomin is still trending as users express their anger and disgust at the posts. Many also point out the irony in how Metro Boomin and Lamar were trying to call out Drake’s alleged predatory behavior while these tweets were waiting to be unearthed. It’s also ironic that Metro Boomin and Drake both had inadequate responses to the tweets and allegations. Drake’s defense was that he was “too famous” to be an abuser, while Metro Boomin’s excuse was that he was a teenager. It remains to be seen if Metro Boomin will offer any other responses, but the lack of accountability and use of flawed excuses from both him and Drake make the accusations surrounding them even more concerning.

