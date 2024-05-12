Chappell Roan sings on stage in a white dress.
Is Chappell Roan A Nepo Baby?

Evan Tiwari
Published: May 12, 2024

Chappell Roan has been making waves ever since her performance at Coachella went viral. The singer-songwriter is now opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour. The spike in Roan’s popularity has led to fans and neutrals questioning whether she is a ‘nepo baby’.

To clarify, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz Chappell, aka. Chappell Roan cannot be called a nepo baby. The term has usually been used with disdain in the last few months on the internet, mostly because of the easy path that is afforded to pop culture figures with a privileged background. Roan is quite the opposite of that, as her humble beginnings consist of being raised in a trailer park with three younger siblings.

Roan hails from Willard, Missouri, a small town near Springfield. She was raised in a conservative and predominantly Christian household, which clashed with her personality. Apart from the issues she faced while dealing with her upbringing, Roan also struggled due to her bipolar disorder, which was diagnosed when she was 22.

In stark contrast to nepo babies, Roan’s musical journey was hampered by a lack of meaningful opportunities, as she was stuck performing in local talent shows and summer camps. Her big break came when she uploaded the original song “Die Young” on YouTube in 2015, which was followed by subsequent trips to New York to perform at musical showcases. These events led to Atlantic signing her to a deal in 2015.

Roan eventually started working with songwriter and producer Dan Nigro, who is known for his collaborations with Olivia Rodrigo. The partnership helped Roan release her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in 2023, which was met with positive reviews and reached the top 30 on the Billboard 200. Roan has had smooth sailing from that point onward, her hard work finally paying off after years of struggle.

Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.