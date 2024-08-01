You may like Deadpool 3 or you may not. But even the harshest critics have got to agree, those opening credits of the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine, set to “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC, kick ass.

TBH, apart from being a banger, it’s such a meaningful song choice. You see, NSYNC dropped “Bye Bye Bye” in 2000, the same year the original X-Men movie was released. So it fits perfectly with the theme of the film, which is to pay homage to the X-Men movies and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The song has had quite the resurgence, and catapulted to the Top 20 on music charts because fans simply cannot stop listening to it! NSYNC has even renamed the song to “Official Video from Deadpool & Wolverine!”

In fact, in a film full of callbacks, the best callback is the film’s music. The Deadpool 3 soundtrack has maybe one or two new tracks, including “Slash” from the South Korean boy band Stray Kids. But most of it is just one certified banger after another from the past two decades, syncing well with the film’s theme of harkening back to the glory days of the past.

You’ve got tracks from artists like Avril Lavigne, Fergie, Aretha Franklin, Green Day, a song from Grease, and even something from The Greatest Showman, a nod to Hugh Jackman’s IRL musical talents. And of course, the biggest and best surprise of all was a version of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” playing during the climax, for which Reynolds and Jackman personally met the pop icon, who told them where exactly the song would have the most impact!

Madonna has not given permission to include her song in the officially released soundtrack of the film. But if you’re clamoring to add the other tracks to your own playlist, I got you!

A complete list of songs in Deadpool 3

“Only You (And You Alone)” (Re-Recorded) by The Platters “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC “Angel of the Morning” by Merilee Rush “Slash” by Stray Kids “Glamorous” by Fergie “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Wayton Jennings “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline (feat. The Jordanaires) “The Lady in Red” by Chris De Burgh “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne “The Greatest Show” by The Greatest Showman Ensemble “You’re the One That I Want” (From Grease) by John Travolta & Olivia Newton John “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Aretha Franklin (with the Royal Philharmonic) “Like A Prayer” by Madonna “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day

The film’s original score is composed by Rob Simonsen, who previously worked with director Shawn Levy on the Ryan Reynolds Netflix film, The Adam Project (2022). The Deadpool & Wolverine theme “LFG” has been composed by Simonsen. He has also incorporated Alan Silvestri’s Avengers theme and Marco Beltrami’s Logan theme in the score for a few scenes.

