Interested in the ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ Dub? Here’s the English Cast

Parasyte: The Grey has hit Netflix! If you wondering whether to watch it in Korean or English, you’re in luck: Netflix is offering the series in both languages. If you want to give the English version a try, here’s the cast of the English dub.
Parasyte: The Grey is based on the classic manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki, in which alien parasites invade Earth. Like the original story, Parasyte: The Grey focuses on one parasite victim who develops an unusual relationship with their visitor.
In the Netflix version, directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound), a young woman named Jeong Su-In is infected with a parasite. However, because she’s recovering from an injury, the parasite is unable to take over her brain, and Su-in forms an almost symbiotic relationship with the alien. Meanwhile, parasites are taking over other people, and an organization called the Grey rises to power to try and stop the invasion.
Like the manga, Parasyte: The Grey is a work of science fiction body horror. When someone is infected with a parasite, they gain the ability to contort their bodies into tentacles and other appendages.
To switch the language options in Parasyte, go to the menu item that looks like a speech bubble while an episode is playing. Then you can toggle between the original Korean cast, or the English dub.
Here are the cast members in the English version!
- Jeong Su-In: Jenny Yokobori
- Seol Kang-woo: Khoi Dao
- Detective Kim Chul-Min: Tom Choi
- Choi Jun-kyung: Nicole Gose
- Heidi: Jenny Yokobori
- Won-seok: David Chen
- Kwon Hyuk-Ju: Nick Martineau
- Kyung-hee: Miki Yamashita
- Jin-hee: Triya Leong
- Ki-Seok: Bobby Foley
- Kyu-Min: Kenny Yates
- Kyung-chun: Christian Banas
- Won-seok’s wife: Victoria Grace
- Shinichi: Ian Boggs
Parasyte: The Grey is now streaming on Netflix.