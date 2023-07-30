A new Zelda game must mean new amiibos, as well as the return of some old friends with a brand new set of functions just for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re new to Nintendo, or old (like me) and getting back into something you haven’t played since childhood, you may be wondering what the hell amiibos are.

A set of collectible figures and cards, each featuring one or more characters from the game in question, amiibos unlock extra abilities and features within the game. All you have to do is tap the amiibo against the touch point on a compatible console (they won’t work with all of them) when you’ve got the game loaded up and your new mount, weapon, or even boosted-up enemy is all ready to go. You won’t get all of their rewards all at once though—it’s one reward per scan, and one scan per day, so you’ll need to be patient to get everything your new pint-sized assistant has to offer. While you don’t need amiibos to enjoy the full experience of the game, they do add a little something to it, especially if you already like collectible figurines.

Here we’ve compiled the full list of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibos for you ready to go, so happy hunting and may your collection be complete!

Link (Tears of the Kingdom version)

The only new amiibo for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far, Link’s reward chest contains Champion’s Leathers Fabric for your Paraglider and a knight’s broadsword. He also gives you so many types of mushrooms—Brightcap, Chillshroom, Hearty Truffle, Hylian Shroom, Ironshroom, Razorshroom, Rushroom, Skyshroom, Stamella Shroom, Skyshroom, Sunshroom, Razorshroom, and Zapshroom.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Amiibos

(Nintendo)

Ready for reuse, these Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild amiibos are compatible with Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, carrying brand new rewards.

Link Archer (Breath of the Wild version)

The Link Archer amiibo figurine gives you Tunic of Memories Paraglider Fabric, knight’s bow, and soldier’s blade from the reward chest. The other words include various meat; raw bird drumstick, raw meat, raw bird thigh; and fish; armored carp, chillfin trout, Hyrule bass, mighty cap, mighty porgy, staminoka bass.

Link Rider (Breath of the Wild version)

The Rider version of Link brings Hylian-Hood Paraglider Fabric and a soldier’s broadsword in his rewards chest. His other rewards are different kinds of mushroom; Brightcap, Chillshroom, Hearty Truffle, Hylian Shroom, Ironshroom, Razorshroom, Rushroom, Stamella Shroom, Skyshroom, Sunshroom, Zapshroom.

Zelda (Breath of the Wild version)

Zelda’s reward chest has the Hyrule Princess Paraglider Fabric as well as a knight’s sword and soldier’s shield. She has a lot of other rewards including the following herbs; Amaranth, Blue Nightshade, Electric Safflina, Fortified Pumpkin, Hyrule Herb, Mighty Thistle, Silent Princess, Swift Carrot, Swift Violet; and the following gemstones; amber, diamond, luminous stone, opal, ruby, sapphire, star fragment, topaz.

Bokoblin

Bokoblin’s reward chest contains Bokoblin Fabric for your Paraglider and Boko equips. Other rewards include Bokoblin guts (gross, but probably necessary for something) and meat; raw meat, raw prime meat, raw gourmet meat.

Daruk

The Goron Champion, Daruk, gives you Goron-Champion Paraglider Fabric, and Vah Rudania Divine Helm. His other rewards include cobble crusher (tarnished or untarnished) and numerous gems; amber, diamond, opal, luminous stone, star fragment, sapphire, ruby, topaz.

Guardian

The Guardian amiibo’s chest contains Ancient-Sheikah Paraglider Fabric, rusty weapons, and ancient blades. The other rewards are a rusty broadsword, rusty claymore, rusty halberd, arrows, and iron boxes of materials.

Mipha (Breath of the Wild version)

Mipha’s reward chest gives you Zora-Champion Paraglider Fabric, Vah Ruta Divine Helm, and Zora spear (tarnished or untarnished). The other rewards are all fish; armored carp, chillfin trout, Hyrule bass, mighty cap, mighty porgy, staminoka bass.

Revali (Breath of the Wild version)

Revali gives you the Rito-Champion Paraglider Fabric, Vah Medoh Divine Helm, falcon bow, and swallow bow via the rewards chest. The other rewards are arrows and herbs; amaranth, blue nightshade, electric safflina, fortified pumpkin, Hyrule herb, mighty thistle, swift carrot, silent princess, swift violet.

Urbosa (Breath of the Wild version)

Urbosa’s chest contains the Gerudo-Champion Praglide Fabric, the Vah Naboris Divine Helm, and Gerudo scimitar (tarnished or untarnished). The other reward is just meat. So much meat; raw meat, raw prime meat, raw gourmet meat, raw bird drumstick, raw bird thigh, raw whole bird.

Super Smash Brothers

(Nintendo)

Young Link (Super Smash Bros. version)

Young Link’s amiibo has Lon Lon Ranch Paraglider Fabric, Time Armor, Biggoron Sword, and soldier’s claymore in the reward chest. The other rewards are meat; raw meat, raw prime meat, and raw gourmet meat.

Link (Super Smash Bros./Twilight Princess version)

This Link gets you Epona (his horse), Twilight Armour, Mirror of Twilight Paraglider Fabric, knight’s broadsword, and soldier’s shield in his rewards chest. His other rewards are fruits and nuts: acorn, apple, chickaloo tree nut, hydromelon, mighty bananas, palm fruit, spicy pepper, voltfruit, wildberry.

Toon Link (Super Smash Bros./Wind Waker version)

Toon Link’s rewards chest contains King of Red Lions Paraglider Fabric, Wind Armor, Sea Breeze Shield, Sea Breeze Boomerang, boomerang, and knight’s broadsword. The other rewards are arrows and many kinds of fish; armored carp, mighty cap, chillfin trout, hyrule bass, mighty porgy, staminoka bass.

Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros. version)

Smash Bros. Ganondorf’s rewards chest holds Demon King Paraglider Fabric, Dusk Claymore, and a Gerudo claymore. His other rewards are Bokoblin guts, raw meat, and gems; amber, diamond, luminous stone, opal, star fragment, sapphire, ruby, topaz.

Sheik (Super Smash Bros. version)

Sheik’s reward chest contains Sheik Paraglider Fabric, Sheik’s Mask, eightfold blade, shield of the mind’s eye, phrenic bow. Other rewards are arrows and many, many mushrooms; brightcap, chillshroom, hearty truffle, hylian shroom, ironshroom, razorshroom, rushroom, skyshroom, stamella shroom, sunshroom, zapshroom.

Zelda (Super Smash Bros. version)

This Zelda gets you Princess of Twilight Paraglider Fabric, Dusk Bow, soldier’s bow, and knight’s bow in her rewards chest. Her other rewards are gems (amber, diamond, luminous stone, opal, star fragment, sapphire, ruby, topaz) and herbs (amoranth, blue nightshade, electric safflina, hyrule herb, fortified pumpkin, mighty thistle, silent princess, silent princess, swift carrot, swift violet).

30th Anniversary Amiibos

(Nintendo)

8-bit Link

8-bit Link grants Pixel Paraglider Fabric, Hero Armor, Sword of the Hero, knight’s broadsword, soldier’s shield, and knight’s shield through the rewards chest. The other rewards are arrows and barrels of materials and explosives.

Link (Majora’s Mask version)

This Link gives you Majora’s Mask Paraglider Fabric, Fierce Deity Armor, Fierce Deity Sword, and knight’s broadsword in his rewards chest. The other rewards are mushrooms; brightcap, chillshroom, hearty truffle, hylian shroom, ironshroom, rushroom, stamella shroom, skyshroom, sunshroom, zapshroom, razorshroom.

Toon Link (Wind Walker version)

The rewards chest for Toon Link contains King of Red Lions Praglider Fabric, Wind Armor, Sea Breeze Shield, Sea Breeze Boomerang, boomerang, knight’s broadsword. Other rewards are arrows and fish; armored carp, chillfin trout, Hyrule bass, mighty cap, mighty porgy, staminoka bass

Link (Ocarina of Time version)

This Link provides you with Lon Lon Ranch Fabric, Time Armor, Biggoron Sword, and soldier’s claymore in his rewards chest. The other rewards are arrows and meat; raw meat, raw prime meat, raw gourmet meat.

Zelda (Wind Waker version)

Wind Waker Zelda gets you Bygone-Royal Praglider Fabric, Sea Breeze Shield, soldier’s shield, knight’s shield in her rewards chest, and gems (amber, diamond, luminous stone, opal, ruby, sapphire, star fragment, topaz) and herbs (amaranth, blue nightshade, electric safflina, fortified pumpkin, Hyrule herb, mighty thistle, swift carrot, silent princess, swift violet).

Skyward Sword

Link (Skyward Sword version)

The reward chest for this version of Link has Sword-Spirit Paraglider Fabric, Sky Armor, White Sword of the Sky, knight’s broadsword, knight’s shield, and a soldier’s shield inside. Other rewards are gems (amber, diamond, opal, luminous stone, star fragment, sapphire, ruby, topaz) and herbs (amaranth, blue nightshade, electric safflina, fortified pumpkin, Hyrule herb, mighty thistle, swift carrot, silent princess, swift violet).

Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword version)

Zelda and Loftwing will give you Goddess Paraglider Fabric, soldier’s bow, and knight’s bow. Other rewards are gems (amber, diamond, opal, luminous stone, star fragment, sapphire, ruby, topaz) and herbs (amaranth, blue nightshade, electric safflina, fortified pumpkin, Hyrule herb, mighty thistle, swift carrot, silent princess, swift violet).

Twilight Princess HD

Link (Twilight Princess HD version)

Same as the Super Smash Bros.version Link’s reward chest contains Epona, Twilight Armor, Mirror of Twilight Fabric, knight’s broadsword, and soldier’s shield, with fruits and nuts as his other rewards; acorn, apple, chickaloo tree nut, hydromelon, mighty bananas, palm fruit, spicy pepper, voltfruit, wildberry.

Wolf Link (Twilight Princess HD version)

Wolf Link’s rewards chest contains Mirror of Twilight Paraglider Fabric. His other rewards are meat; raw meat, raw prime meat, raw gourmet meat, raw whole bird, seared gourmet meat, roasted whole bird.

Link’s Awakening

Link (Link’s Awakening version)

This Link’s reward chest contains Egg Paraglider Fabric, Awakening Armor, and a soldier’s broadsword. The rewards are arrows and barrels of explosives and materials.

(featured image: Nintendo)

