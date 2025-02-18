All ‘Jesse Stone’ movies in order

The Jesse Stone movie franchise, an adaptation of the Robert B. Parker books, is one of the best additions to the grizzled detective genre we’ve ever seen on the silver screen. If you’re new to the franchise, you might be wondering the best way to watch all nine movies.

The following list, in chronological order, is meant to alleviate that so you can enjoy Tom Selleck’s excellent portrayal of the character. Grab the popcorn and dive in!

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

This tells the Jesse Stone story from the top with Stone taking the job as the Police Chief of Paradise, Massachusetts despite his nagging drinking problem.

Stone Cold (2005)

The quiet town of Paradise is upended by a series of murders, including an unfortunate case of a man named Suitcase. Stone, being the gentleman that he is, takes in the victim’s golden retriever, named Reggie.

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Stone seeks some reprieve from his problems when he starts seeing a psychiatrist named Dr. Dix (William Devane), and someone on his team gets put in danger due to his actions.

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Selleck garnered his one and only Emmy nom for this one, and true to the title there are a lot of changes in his life. Molly leaves to focus on family and Rose Gammon (Kathy Baker) joins the team.

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Stone gets orders from above and immediately ignores them, leading to his position being in danger. He also sleeps with an Internal Affairs investigator looking into his questionable actions.

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Stone deals with his suspension the best way he knows how, by drinking. Regardless, he’s still out solving crimes and he spends a lot of time trying to prove mobster Gino Fish is a murderer.

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Stone adjusts to being more of a private investigator than a police chief after being replaced, but true to his style he still walks his way into a few murders.

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Stone is back in as chief, even if it’s just temporarily to solve the murder of his successor. Stone breaks protocol as he is forced to confront the idea that he’s surrounded by some dirty cops.

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

The final Stone movie sees Stone as Chief again and his trusty dog Reggie gone to the other side. He takes up some consulting work and digs into a serial killer’s supposed victim. Oh, and he gets a new dog.

