Who’s Who in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Following a breathtaking end to season 1, House of the Dragon will return for season 2 on June 16 with a heavy dose of both action and drama.

A major change that the series has undergone ahead of season 2 is Miguel Sapochnik stepping down from co-showrunner duties, leaving Ryan Condal completely in charge. Understandably, there have been changes to the cast as well, and fans will be treated to a host of new faces in season 2.

Here’s a list of actors that have joined the cast for season 2:

Amanda Collin as Jeyne Arryn

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower

Robert Rhodes as Silver Denys

Sam C. Wilson as Blood

Mark Stobbart as Cheese

Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong

Tom Taylor as Cregan Stark

Tom Bennett as Ulf the White

Steven Pacey as Gunthor Darklyn

Vincent Regan as Sir Rickard Thorne

Archie Barnes as Oscar Tully

Oscar Eskinazi as Joffrey Velaryon

Jamie Kenna as Alfred Broome

Daniel Fathers as Humfrey Lefford

John-Paul Hurley as Lord Darry

Anna Francolini as Lady Mallister

The aforementioned names will join the usual suspects, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Matthew Needham, Harry Collett, and Sonoya Mizuno, as they will all be back to reprise their characters from season 1.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is set to revolve around the battle for the Iron Throne, as both Rhaenyra and Aegon declared themselves queen and king, respectively, in season 1. The first season was mostly about the writers setting up character introductions for viewers, and it is highly unlikely that there will be any more time jumps or recasts. The second season does promise to have more action sequences looking at how events panned out in George R.R. Martin’s books following Lucerys’ death, and one of these pivotal moments will be based around the Battle at Rook’s Rest.

House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on Max on June 16.

