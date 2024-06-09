Who’s Who in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Following a breathtaking end to season 1, House of the Dragon will return for season 2 on June 16 with a heavy dose of both action and drama.
A major change that the series has undergone ahead of season 2 is Miguel Sapochnik stepping down from co-showrunner duties, leaving Ryan Condal completely in charge. Understandably, there have been changes to the cast as well, and fans will be treated to a host of new faces in season 2.
Here’s a list of actors that have joined the cast for season 2:
- Amanda Collin as Jeyne Arryn
- Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull
- Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull
- Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers
- Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer
- Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower
- Robert Rhodes as Silver Denys
- Sam C. Wilson as Blood
- Mark Stobbart as Cheese
- Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong
- Tom Taylor as Cregan Stark
- Tom Bennett as Ulf the White
- Steven Pacey as Gunthor Darklyn
- Vincent Regan as Sir Rickard Thorne
- Archie Barnes as Oscar Tully
- Oscar Eskinazi as Joffrey Velaryon
- Jamie Kenna as Alfred Broome
- Daniel Fathers as Humfrey Lefford
- John-Paul Hurley as Lord Darry
- Anna Francolini as Lady Mallister
The aforementioned names will join the usual suspects, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Matthew Needham, Harry Collett, and Sonoya Mizuno, as they will all be back to reprise their characters from season 1.
Season 2 of House of the Dragon is set to revolve around the battle for the Iron Throne, as both Rhaenyra and Aegon declared themselves queen and king, respectively, in season 1. The first season was mostly about the writers setting up character introductions for viewers, and it is highly unlikely that there will be any more time jumps or recasts. The second season does promise to have more action sequences looking at how events panned out in George R.R. Martin’s books following Lucerys’ death, and one of these pivotal moments will be based around the Battle at Rook’s Rest.
House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on Max on June 16.