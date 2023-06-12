Skip to main content

All Dragon Names and Owners in ‘House of the Dragon’

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon fly on their dragons in House of the Dragon

With the roaring success of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, fans of the franchise indeed loved the presence of dragons and how they interacted with the people around them.

And for all the fans out there who are looking to learn the dragons and their owners in the series, here are all the dragon names and their owners in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon dragon names and tamers

There are currently nine dragons in total that have been shown in House of the Dragon. The series hints that in the future there will be more dragons added in the roster. Mentions of their names have been dropped, and fans are excited to see more of them on the small screen.

Syrax flown by Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Syrax and her rider
Caraxes flown by Daemon Targaryen.

caraxes being scary
Vhagar flown by Aemond Targaryen.

Vhagar in House of the Dragon
Vhagar was formerly the late Laena Velaryon’s dragon.

Meleys flown by Rhaenys Targaryen.

A picture of Meleys, the dragon of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, in the first season of House of the Dragon
Dreamfyre flown by Helaena.

Dreamfyre the dragon breathes fire in HBO's House of the Dragon.

Dreamfyre is the dragon who laid the egg stolen by Daemon. She’s also the dragon who nearly burns Aemond when he goes into the dragon pit.

Seasmoke flown by Laenor Velaryon.

Seasmoke the dragon torches people with fire in HBO's House of the Dragon.
Vermax flown by Jacaerys Velaryon.

Vermax the dragon's face in HBO's House of the Dragon.
Vermax hatched from an egg placed in Jacaerys Velaryon’s cradle when he was a baby, so the pair have bonded since infancy.

Arrax flown by Lucerys Velaryon.

Aemond Targaryen, played by Ewan Mitchell, chases Lucerys Velaryon with his dragon Vhagar in the final episode of the first season of House of the Dragon
Vermithor is currently flown by no one.

A closeup of Vermithor the dragon in House of the Dragon
Vermithor once belonged to King Jahaerys, Rhaenrya’s great-grandfather and King Viserys’ predecessor. He hasn’t had a rider since Jaehaerys’ death and has instead remained in his lair on Dragonstone.

Tyraxes, Moondancer, Sunfyre, Dreamfyre and Silverwing were dragons that were mentioned in the series but not yet shown, proving their existence and possible future appearance. Daemon confirmed during the finale of House of the Dragon that there are three more unclaimed dragons who reside on Dragonstone. These dragons are The Cannibal, Grey Ghost, and Sheepstealer. One more unclaimed dragon is also hinted to be Silverwing.

