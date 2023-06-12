All Dragon Names and Owners in ‘House of the Dragon’

With the roaring success of HBO’s hit Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, fans of the franchise indeed loved the presence of dragons and how they interacted with the people around them.

And for all the fans out there who are looking to learn the dragons and their owners in the series, here are all the dragon names and their owners in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon dragon names and tamers

There are currently nine dragons in total that have been shown in House of the Dragon. The series hints that in the future there will be more dragons added in the roster. Mentions of their names have been dropped, and fans are excited to see more of them on the small screen.

Syrax flown by Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Caraxes flown by Daemon Targaryen.

Vhagar flown by Aemond Targaryen.

Vhagar was formerly the late Laena Velaryon’s dragon.

Meleys flown by Rhaenys Targaryen.

Dreamfyre flown by Helaena.

Dreamfyre is the dragon who laid the egg stolen by Daemon. She’s also the dragon who nearly burns Aemond when he goes into the dragon pit.

Seasmoke flown by Laenor Velaryon.

Vermax flown by Jacaerys Velaryon.

Vermax hatched from an egg placed in Jacaerys Velaryon’s cradle when he was a baby, so the pair have bonded since infancy.

Arrax flown by Lucerys Velaryon.

Vermithor is currently flown by no one.

Vermithor once belonged to King Jahaerys, Rhaenrya’s great-grandfather and King Viserys’ predecessor. He hasn’t had a rider since Jaehaerys’ death and has instead remained in his lair on Dragonstone.

Tyraxes, Moondancer, Sunfyre, Dreamfyre and Silverwing were dragons that were mentioned in the series but not yet shown, proving their existence and possible future appearance. Daemon confirmed during the finale of House of the Dragon that there are three more unclaimed dragons who reside on Dragonstone. These dragons are The Cannibal, Grey Ghost, and Sheepstealer. One more unclaimed dragon is also hinted to be Silverwing.

