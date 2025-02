All Fairy Tail arcs, in order, for your viewing displeasure

Fairy Tail is often overlooked when it comes to the topic of best shonen anime and manga series, but it shouldn’t be. It has everything needed to compete with the best of them: a scrappy but talented main character, rich worldbuilding, and a dastardly plot for our heroes to foil.

First published in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2006, Fairy Tail has been adapted into an anime series and inspired spin-offs like prequel Fairy Tale Zero and sequel Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The story follows Natsu Dragneel, a Dragon Slayer wizard belonging to the famed guild Fairy Tail and Lucy Heartfilia, a young celestial wizard who idolizes the guild. Along with the cute cat-like creature Happy, the three form a group and go on missions on Fairy Tail’s behalf.

Fairy Tail and its spin-off series are separated into different story arcs. Here’s every arc in order so far.

Fairy Tail arcs in order

Macao Arc : Manga chapters 1-3; anime episodes 1-2

: Manga chapters 1-3; anime episodes 1-2 Daybreak Arc : Manga chapters 4-9; anime episodes 3-4

: Manga chapters 4-9; anime episodes 3-4 Eisenwald Arc : Manga chapters 10-23; anime episodes 5–10

: Manga chapters 10-23; anime episodes 5–10 Sub-Zero Emperor Lyon Arc : Manga chapters 24-46; anime episodes 11-20

: Manga chapters 24-46; anime episodes 11-20 Phantom Lord Arc : Manga chapters 47-69; anime episodes 21-30

: Manga chapters 47-69; anime episodes 21-30 Loke Arc : Manga chapters 70-74; anime episodes 31-32

: Manga chapters 70-74; anime episodes 31-32 Tower of Heaven Arc : Manga chapters 75-102; anime episodes 33-40

: Manga chapters 75-102; anime episodes 33-40 The Battle of Fairy Tail Arc : Manga chapters 103-130; anime episodes 41-51

: Manga chapters 103-130; anime episodes 41-51 Oración Seis Arc : Manga chapters 131-164; anime episodes 52-68

: Manga chapters 131-164; anime episodes 52-68 Daphne Arc (filler): Anime episodes 69-75

(filler): Anime episodes 69-75 Edolas Arc : Manga chapters 165-199; anime episodes 76-95

: Manga chapters 165-199; anime episodes 76-95 Tenrou Island Arc : Manga chapters 200-253; anime episodes 96-122

: Manga chapters 200-253; anime episodes 96-122 X791 Arc : Manga episodes 254-257; anime episodes 123-124

: Manga episodes 254-257; anime episodes 123-124 Key of the Starry Sky Arc (filler): Anime episodes 125-150

(filler): Anime episodes 125-150 Grand Magic Games Arc : Manga chapters 258-340; anime episodes 151-203

: Manga chapters 258-340; anime episodes 151-203 Eclipse/Celestial Spirits (filler): Anime episodes 204-226

(filler): Anime episodes 204-226 Sun Village Arc : Manga chapters 341-355; anime episodes 227-233

: Manga chapters 341-355; anime episodes 227-233 Tartaros Arc : Manga chapters 356-417; anime episodes 234-265

: Manga chapters 356-417; anime episodes 234-265 Zero Arc (prequel): Fairy Tail Zero chapters 1-13; anime episodes 266-275

(prequel): Fairy Tail Zero chapters 1-13; anime episodes 266-275 Avatar/Reunion Arc : Manga chapters 418-437; anime episodes 276-284

: Manga chapters 418-437; anime episodes 276-284 Alvarez Arc: Manga chapters 438-545; anime episodes 285-328

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest arcs

Water Dragon God Arc : Manga chapters 1-24; anime episodes 1-7

: Manga chapters 1-24; anime episodes 1-7 Wood Dragon God Arc : Manga chapters 25-63; anime episodes 8-18

: Manga chapters 25-63; anime episodes 8-18 Moon Dragon God Arc : Manga chapters 64-90; anime episodes 19-25

: Manga chapters 64-90; anime episodes 19-25 Great Labyrinth Arc : Manga chapters 91-122

: Manga chapters 91-122 Gold Owl Arc : Manga chapters 123-153

: Manga chapters 123-153 True Dragon King Festival Arc: Manga chapters 154-179

