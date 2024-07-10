All Dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’ Explained

In a show titled House of the Dragon, there are, unsurprisingly, lots of dragons.

The second season brings war to Westeros, and dragons and riders are taking to the skies, but with war comes losses, and sadly some of the magnificent beasts are no more. Let’s take a look at all the dragons we have seen, or that have been mentioned, in the show so far.

How did the dragons come to be?

First up, a little history lesson. The first known dragons were known to have lived around the volcanic islands that surrounded Valyria. The Valryians, mere shepherds at the time, found them and managed to tame them with magic, eventually managing to learn to ride them. With the dragons by their side, the Valyrians went on to create an empire which lasted centuries, but on one cataclysmic day, a huge volcanic eruption, known as the Doom of Valeria, wiped out much of the nation and many of the dragons who were close to the source, leaving just a handful alive. One Valyrian noble family, the Targaryens and their remaining dragons survived.

House of the Dragon focuses on these surviving Targaryens and their dragons, showing them at both the height of their power and also their decline. The show covers the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, a war that would see many of the remaining dragons dead and foreshadow the end of the Targaryen’s power. Let’s now look at those dragons and their riders.

SYRAX

Current rider: Rhaenyra Targaryen

Former rider/s: unknown

Status: Alive

Syrax was named by Rhaenyra after a Valryrian goddess, this implies that she had no rider before. She is a golden dragon of reasonable size, though not as big as the likes of Vhagar or as battle-hardened as Caraxes.

CARAXES

Current rider: Daemon Targaryen

Former rider/s: Aemon Targaryen

Status: Alive

Nicknamed The Blood Wyrm, Caraxes is a formidable dragon with blood-red and black scales and an unusually long neck. Much like his rider, Caraxes is brutal and a strong warrior in battle, noted to be “savage and cunning and battle-tested.”

MELEYS

Current rider: Rhaenys Targaryen (deceased)

Former rider/s: Alyssa Targaryen

Status: Deceased

Though no specific age is given, Meleys is believed to be one of the older dragons and mother to many of the younger dragons. She has fiery red scales and was once considered to be one of the fastest dragons, faster even than Vhagar and Caraxes. Both Meleys and Rhaenys meet their end at the hands of Vhagar and Aemond, who overwhelm them with the former’s sheer brute strength.

ARRAX

Current rider: Lucerys Velaryon (deceased)

Former rider/s: None

Status: Deceased

Arrax was born the same year as his rider, Lucerys, and is one of the younger dragons. By the time war comes, he is only just big enough to join as a battle dragon. When chased by Aemond astride Vhagar, for revenge for the former’s lost eye, Vhagar attacks the pair biting Arrax to pieces and swallowing Lucerys whole.

VHAGAR

Current rider: Aemond Targaryen

Former rider/s: Visenya Targaryen, Prince Baelon Targaryen, Laena Velaryon

Status: Alive

Vhagar, named after a Valyrian god, is one of the oldest and largest dragons around and was one of the three original Targaryen dragons. Known as the Queen of all Dragons she is a force unlike any of the other and is the last remnant of the dragons that lived during Aegon the Conqueror. She is the most battle-hardened dragon of them all.

SUNFYRE

Current rider: Aegon II Targaryen

Former rider/s: unknown

Status: Alive

Sunfyre is one of the younger dragons in the show but holds the title as one of the most beautiful dragons to have ever existed. He boasts scales that shine like molten gold and the membranes of his wings are pink in color.

DREAMFYRE

Current rider: Helaena Targaryen

Former rider/s: Princess Rhaena Targaryen

Status: Alive

Similar in age to Meleys and Vermithor, Dreamfyre is a slighter dragon. She is bonded with Helaena who rarely rides her, so she is not seen as much as some of the other dragons.

VERMAX

Current rider: Jacaerys Velaryon

Former rider/s: none

Status: Alive

Vermax is one of the youngest dragons, appearing as an adolescent when Jace first encounters him and teaches him the term “Dracarys.” The pair bond, and upon discovering the death of his brother, Jace vows to seek revenge on the back on his dragon.

TYRAXES

Current rider: Joffrey Velaryon

Former rider/s: none

Status: Alive

Tyraxes is yet another young dragon, bonded with Rhaenyra Targaryen’s youngest son, Joffrey. By the time the civil war erupts, he is only just big enough to go to war.

MOONDANCER

Current rider: Baela Targaryen

Former rider/s: none

Status: Alive

Another of the young dragons is Moondancer, a slender dragon who bonded with Baela from birth. She is pale green with pearly white highlights and her slender body makes her more nimble than her larger counterparts.

SEASMOKE

Current rider: none

Former rider/s: Laenor Velaryon (in self-exile)

Status: Alive

Seasmoke was given his name by Laenor when the dragon hatched for him, apt considering he is grey and white. He is left riderless after Laenor fakes his death and escapes with his lover, Qarl Correy. He is noted as seeming restless in the second season, to which it is replied that perhaps he is lonely

VERMITHOR and SILVERWING

Current riders: None

Former rider/s: King Jaeherys I Targaryen and Queen Alysanne Targaryen

Status: Alive

Mirroring their former riders, King Jaeherys and Queen Alysanne, they are a mated pair, both riderless and currently residing in Dragonmort. After Vhagar, Vermithor is the oldest and largest dragon alive. He is currently riderless, but Daemon has sought him out in the past and he may yet be utilised in the coming war.

BALERION THE BLACK DREAD

Current riders: None

Former rider/s: Daenys Targaryen, Aegon the Conqueror, Maegor the Cruel, Viserys I Targaryen

Status: Deceased

Balerion was one of the oldest dragons in living memory, having existed before the Doom of Valeryia. He was the mount of Aegon the Conqueror who used his massive size and power to unite the realm and become the first Targaryen king. It was Balerion’s breath that melted the swords that would become the iron throne. Balerion had many riders, the last of which was Viserys I, and he died of old age, the last of the Valryian dragons. We never see him alive in the show, but his immense skull is seen in the very first episode.

WILD DRAGONS

These are dragons that have not been raised by any masters and live as they please in the wilds. There are three mentioned in House of the Dragon, Cannibal, Grey Ghost, and Sheepstealer. Cannibal has allowed no rider and kills anyone who attempts to tame him. He doesn’t usually kill humans but does attack and eat other dragons. Some claim he is from the time of Valeryia and is the oldest dragon in existence, though this is disputed. Sheepstealer earned his name thanks to his love of mutton and Grey Ghost for his shy nature.

