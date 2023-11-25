‘Doctor Who’ Gives Fans a Beautiful Continuation for a Fan-Favorite Character

Doctor Who is back and more nostalgic than ever for its 60th anniversary special. David Tennant is back in his Converses as the Doctor with Catherine Tate reprising her role as Donna Noble.

The two came back with a bang in “The Star Beast” and reminded fans why we loved their pairing in an incredible episode from Russell T. Davies. But one hard-hitting moment came when the Doctor asked about Donna Noble’s grandfather Wilfred “Wilf” Mott. The Doctor believes for a moment that he’s passed away and remarks that he loved him. He is then told that Wilf is alive and living in retirement housing.

Bernard Cribbins, who portrayed Wilf, sadly passed away in 2022. Cribbins had filmed appearances for the 60th-anniversary specials before his passing. Tennant’s Doctor sacrificed himself for Wilf, which caused his regeneration. While Wilf doesn’t appear in this episode, the show still gives him a lovely moment, and a gift to fans by keeping the character alive. It’s a bittersweet but lovely moment.

It’s nice to know that he’s doing so well.

Wilf is one of those characters that you just want to protect with all your heart. Out of all of the companions and their families, he’s the one who most wanted to join the journey. Wilf believed in aliens and the world the Doctor brought to Donna’s doorstep. When he finally got to travel with the Doctor, he had the time of his life.

Knowing that he’ll come back one last time is lovely. It’s obviously emotional because we know this will be the last time we’ll see Cribbins in the role. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Wilf living comfortably, knowing Donna is happy and healthy with her memories of the Doctor restored.

Wilf getting to see the Doctor once more with Donna is going to make me cry. I know that for a fact, but I am happy that the show has given him a fitting farewell.

(featured image: BBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]