All ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Easter eggs explained

Is it even possible to count all the Easter eggs in Deadpool & Wolverine? You might lose track of everything since they’re littered all over the movie.

It also doesn’t help that Ryan Reynolds blurts out references in almost every line. Putting the Deadpool jokes aside, here are the major Easter eggs in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

The Wolverine Suit that made longtime fans cry

If you’ve never read the X-Men comics, you’ll probably have seen the signature blue and yellow Wolverine suit in a popular meme template instead. Despite having played the Wolverine for so long, this is the first time Hugh Jackman has worn the comic accurate suit in a big screen feature.

Henry Cavill as … The Wolverine?

It’s one thing to see Henry Cavill become the Wolverine in this movie, but the arm reload? The only thing missing in that scene was the reload sound effect from Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Wade was so amazed, that he even said that they’ll “treat him better” than the people down the street. It’s assumed that Reynolds was referring to DC Studios. Cavill, after all, once said that he “will not be returning as Superman.”

The return of many, many villains

Some of the X-Men were in the Void because of the TVA. It’s not just the heroes who ended up there, though—other familiar villains were also spotted working for Cassandra Nova. The actors who played Toad, Sabretooth, and Pyro in the original X-Men movies had roles in the film, as did the Juggernaut (though he wasn’t played by Vinnie Jones). Pyro was killed by Cassandra after he tried to kill her, however, and Sabretooth didn’t stand a chance against this variant of Logan.

Chris Evans is NOT Captain America

Everyone, including Deadpool, was excited to see Chris Evans in the Void. We all thought he was Captain America, until he says, “Flame on!” We were expecting “Avengers, assemble!”

That’s because this isn’t Captain America—Chris Evans played Johnny Storm (Human Torch) from the Fantastic Four series before he ever became “America’s ass.” Captain America never swears. The Human Torch, though, is happy to “urinate on her freshly barbecued corpse” when asked about Cassandra Nova. It’s disturbing, but don’t blame me—Storm says we can quote him on that.

Gambit and Blade and Elektra live!

It’s unknown if Gambit, Elektra, and Blade are still alive after their last stand in the Void. Since there’s footage of Gambit at the TVA after the movie, he may have been able to return to his timeline with the rest. Channing Tatum’s inclusion as Gambit is a reference to his sadly failed Gambit film. Jennifer Garner and Wesley Snipes reprised their roles as Elektra and Blade, respectively.

A timeline where Dr. Strange fails

“An amateur magician rolled through here a while back. I killed him, of course, and wore his skin for four days.” Dr. Strange from another universe died because of Cassandra Nova. The description is bone-chilling, but Dr. Strange didn’t exactly fail because he died.

If it weren’t for him leaving his sling ring behind, neither Wade nor Logan would’ve made it back to Earth 10005.

The Greatest Showman reference

We watch Wade and Logan hack each other into pieces an hour into the movie. You’ll hear some cheesy music playing in the background, but one song stood out from the rest.

Right after Logan smashes Wade’s head on the car radio, we hear a soundbite from The Greatest Showman. It would’ve been hilarious for the whole song to play, given that the best scenes in this movie were their fights.

“You were always the wrong guy, until you weren’t”

The Logan reference during Wolverine and Laura’s campfire scene wasn’t missed. Surprisingly, Laura didn’t have to punch Logan to convince him to fight Cassandra.

For anyone who still hasn’t watched Logan (you should), the campfire scene in the recent Deadpool movie is a reference to one of Logan’s lines in his last movie. He told her, “I’m not what you think I am,” after successfully taking Laura to Eden.

Stan Lee cameo on a bus

In another timeline, Stan Lee is still doing cameos in the universes he helped create. Earth 10005 is just one of these universes. We might never see him in a filmed cameo again, but he’s still around in print.

In case you were distracted by the Deadpool carnage, an advert for “Stanley Steemer” was plastered on a bus. “Your friendly neighborhood cleaner” would come in handy with the mess Wade and Logan made of the other Deadpool variants.

The Deadpool and Wolverine variants

In a multiversal movie focused on Deadpool and Wolverine, there have to be some variants, right? Well, this movie is chock-full of them. Deadpool’s variants include Lady Deadpool, Dogpool, Headpool, Kidpool, Cowboy Deadpool, and dozens more, and Wolverine’s variants include Logan’s adamantium skeleton, “comically accurate short king” Wolverine, Weapon Omega, Patch, Old Man Logan, and a crucified Wolverine.

