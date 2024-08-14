Is it Pumpkin Spice Latte season yet?

You know fall is getting closer when Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte becomes available again on the menu. It’s not the only coffee chain to serve this fall favorite drink, though. Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts, and plenty of others have also started selling this autumnal classic.

The return of pumpkin spice latte is usually announced on social media. Now that it’s mid-August, you might be expecting its return. Surprisingly, Starbucks and the other coffee chains are still savoring their summer motif. None of them are ready to transition to the incoming fall season, but we are.

Unfortunately, the pumpkin spice latte won’t be coming to stores until August 22, 2024. Expect your favorite fall drinks and treats to drop then!

Why not make it all year round?

If you can’t wait to scratch the itch for a pumpkin spice latte, you have an alternative. For home brewers like me, the pumpkin spice coffees and creamers by Starbucks went up on grocery shelves on August 5, 2024. There’s nothing better than getting a taste of homebrewed fall, wherever you are.

In fact, you don’t need to buy the original Starbucks pumpkin spice latte coffee or creamers. Just learn how to make your own cold brew, and you’ll never have to rely on either Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts to bring this drink back every year.

