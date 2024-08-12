Dunkin’ is ready to ring in spooky season with its fall menu

Craving pumpkin spice and other warm fall flavors? Then you’re in luck. Dunkin’ just confirmed its fall and Halloween menu, which includes two new drinks that are sure to delight all those autumn enthusiasts out there.

If your mouth is already watering, the good news is that you won’t have to wait until the official start of fall, either. Dunnkin’s 2024 fall menu releases on August 28. It will see the return of old favorites and a couple of new menu items. Here’s what to expect:

Dunkin’s 2024 fall beverage and food menu

Fall drinks

Dunkin’s flavored coffees are where the fast-food franchise shines. Pumpkin Swirl, of course, continues to be a cozy favorite, making its seasonal return since 2007.

Dunkalatte (Hot or Iced): This NEW drink offers a blend of espresso and coffee milk crafted from Dunkin’ coffee extract. If you don’t already know, coffee milk is a New England favorite and is even the official drink of Rhode Island. With Dunkin’ originating next door in Massachusetts, it only makes sense that it would be included.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte (Hot or Iced): This pumpkin-flavored blend of espresso and frothy milk is topped with whipped cream, drizzle, and other toppings, like all of Dunkin's signature lattes.

Almond Spice (Hot or Iced): Coffee crafted with pumpkin swirl, toasted almond flavor, and almond milk.

Fall food

Before its renaming, Dunkin’ used to be Dunkin’ Donuts. Regardless if you agree with the name change or not, it proves the restaurant was pretty serious about donuts and still is.

Loaded Hash Browns

Pumpkin Donut and Munchkins

Pumpkin Muffin

Apple Cider Donut (available until Oct. 15)

(available until Oct. 15) Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon

Dunkin’ 2024 Halloween items

In addition to Dunkin’s expected pumpkin offerings, it also has some themed drinks and menu items to celebrate the spooky season with. Keep in mind that Dunkin’s 2024 Halloween menu doesn’t release until October 16.

Potion Macchiato (Hot or Iced): This NEW blend of espresso and marshmallow Ube swirl combines to create a purple-colored drink perfect for fans of Hocus Pocus and other witchy movies. What is Ube? Well, it’s all the rage these days. The Philippine yam has bright, purple flesh and nutty sweetness, making it popular in baked goods and desserts. According to The Food Network, it’s similar to taro but sweeter and more vanilla-tasting.

Spider Donut: Back by popular demand, Dunkin's Spider Donut features a yeast donut coated with orange icing. A chocolate-glazed Munchkin sits in the donut hole, and chocolate and white drizzle act as spider legs and eyes, respectively.

Halloween Munchkins Bucket: This Halloween-themed bucket comes stocked with 50 Munchkins and can be repurposed for Halloween candy as an added bonus.

