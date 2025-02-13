We’re not leaving Darrowby just yet! ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ season 6 release window, cast, plot, and more

All Creatures Great and Small is, by far, one of the most moving and heartfelt dramas on TV today. With season 5 coming to an end on PBS Masterpiece in the U.S.—it finished airing in the U.K. in December 2024—it’s time to look forward to more of our favorite Darrowby family. Thankfully, All Creatures Great and Small has already been renewed for season 6, so we won’t have to say goodbye to these loveable characters any time soon.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 features the return of well-meaning troublemaker Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), while James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) learn how to balance parenting with busy jobs and the ever-present threat of World War II. So, what do the Yorkshire Dales have in store for us in season 6?

All Creatures Great and Small season 6 release window

All Creatures was simultaneously renewed for season 5 and season 6, so there’s no reason to expect a delay for season 6. As such, it’s likely All Creatures Great and Small season 6 will be released in the U.K. sometime in September 2025, with the Christmas special to follow in December. The U.S. release window will most likely be January 2026, when it will air weekly on PBS Masterpiece. Official release dates have yet to be confirmed, however.

All Creatures Great and Small season 6 cast

Due to the double renewal, we’d expect the whole main cast to return, including Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as his wife, Helen Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs. Hall, and, given his return in season 5, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon.

Whether James Anthony-Rose will return as junior vet Richard Carmody remains to be seen. Season 5 newcomer Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso), who plays Mr. Bosworth, could return as well.

All Creatures Great and Small season 6 plot

Since the cast reportedly only recently received the scripts for season 6—Callum Woodhouse told RadioTimes.com in December that they usually don’t receive them until after the start of the new year—it’s hard for us to say what might happen in season 6. I also don’t want to spoil anything for our American readers who have yet to see the final two episodes, but I can say that the dynamic at Skeldale will likely be an adjustment for all our favorite characters, as both Tristan and James will be back full-time. As the war rages on, we’ll have to wait to see what new challenges the Darrowby residents will be faced with.

The books and the original TV adaptation won’t give you a more concrete answer, either. As Samuel West and Anna Madeley recently explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, this version of All Creatures Great and Small is on a very different path.

“Because our adaptation is so very different to both the ’70s adaptation, but also how the book’s written, it’s quite a different journey that we’re on, even though those stories are obviously the main source of inspiration, the journey and the arc for those characters is very different. So we shall see.” Madeley commented. West added, “It’s one of the pleasures of being in a returning series is that it feels quite like life, in that you’re in it, and you try and play the part as well as possible, but you don’t really know what’s around the corner.”

Looks like we’re as much in the dark as the cast members are. Luckily, though, a new season is on the horizon!

