All companies that support Trump, confirmed

Published: Mar 3, 2025 04:53 pm

Donald Trump’s recent approval ratings have been faltering due to growing discontent among Americans. In retaliation to his re-election, online social media users have been planning to boycott companies that have supported Trump.

Needless to say, recent crackdowns on government agencies and promises of additional tariffs are strengthening citizens’ disapproval for Trump. Although his platform was largely built on economic relief, his first months back in office are perceived otherwise. Consequentially, Americans are actively protesting against Trump. Through these protests, some intend to fully stop supporting companies (or the ultra-rich businesspeople) that donated to Trump’s campaign.

Meanwhile, there are also Americans who are are actively looking to support companies that share their values in supporting Trump. For whatever purpose, here is a list of companies and donors that have either donated to Trump’s presidential campaign or his inaugural committee.

Trump’s sponsors

Company or individualAmount donated to President Trump
Abbott Laboratories$500,000
ABC Supply$11 million
Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research$106 million
Airbnb$100,000
Altria$1 million
Amazon$1 million
American Beverage Association$250,000
American Clean Power Association$100,000
Andreesseen Horowitz $7 million
Andrew Beal of Beal Bank$1.8 million
Antonio Gracias of Valor Equity Partners$1 million
AT&T$1 million
Barnes & Thornburg LLP$100,000
Bayer$1 million
Bernard Marcus, former CEO of Home Depot$2.7 million
Bigelow Aerospace$14.1 million
Boeing$1 million
British American Tabacco$10 million
Cantor Fitzgerald$11 million
Carrier$1 million
Chevron$2 million
Coca Cola$250,000
Coinbase$1 million
Comcast$1 million
CoreCivic$500,000
Coupang$1 million
Crypto.com$1 million
Don Ahern of Xtreme Manufacturing$1.1 million
Douglas Leone of Sequoia Capital$1 million
Elevance Health$150,000
Elliott Management$7 million
Elon Musk (PayPal, SpaceX, X)$290 million
Ericsson$500,000
ExxonMobil$1 million
Galaxy Digital Holdings$1 million
GE Vernova$500,000
GEO Group$500,000
Geoffrey Palmer$3 million
George Bishop of GeoSouthern Energy$2 million
Goldman Sachs$1 million
HCA Healthcare$250,000
Hendricks Holding Co$15 million
Instacart$100,000
International Flavors & Fragrances$250,000
Intuit$1 million
J. Joe Ricketts of TD Ameritrade$2 million
Jeff Sprecher of Intercontinental Exchange and Kelly Loeffler$4.9 million
Jimmy John Liautaud of Jimmy John’s$3.1 million
Johnson & Johnson$1 million
Kenny Troutt of Excel Communications$2.2 million
Kraken$1 million
Laura & Issac Perlmutter Foundation$12.4 million
Linda McMahon of WWE$16 million
Meta$1 million
National Association of Manufacturers$1 million
Oklo Inc.$250,000
OpenAI$1 million
Paradigm Operations$1 million
PayPal$250,000
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America$1 million
Phil Ruffin, casino mogul and a business partner of Trump’s$3.3 million
Pratt Industries$10 million
QCells$500,000
Qualcomm$1 million
Richard Kurtz of The Kamson Corporation$1.1 million
Robert Johnson, owner of New York Jets$2.7 million
Robinhood Markets$2 million
Roger Penske of Penske Corporation$1.1 million
Socure$100,000
Southern Waste Systems$9 million
Steve Wynn$1.1 million
Syngenta$250,000
Timothy Dunn of CrownQuest$5 million
Timothy Mellon$150 million
Uber$1 million
Uline$10 million
Verizon$1 million
Viotl Inc$6 million
Winklevoss twins $2.6 million

What to do with this information?

Stumbling upon this list couldn’t be an accident. After all, there are those who intend to boycott companies as a means of protest against Trump’s presidency. Admittedly, boycotting certain products will be difficult. Not only are American social media companies on the list, but so are services like Uber and multinational corporations like Johnson & Johnson and Home Depot. Regardless, having the awareness of who sponsored Trump is helpful for making sense of the chaos at the White House.

It should be no surprise that Elon Musk has been able to exert influence over the executive and federal government. Musk alone has surpassed other donors with $290 million worth of campaign contributions. Other individuals and corporations have also donated hundreds to millions of dollars in total to get in the good graces of President Trump. Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has donated a million dollars in contributions to Trump. Despite their previous feuds, the CEO was clearly eager to bury the hatchet with Trump.

Just as much as these influential businesses have a sway in government, Trump’s mandates can also affect them. Whether it be abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies or supporting higher productivity at the cost of the environment, Trump’s and these companies’ interests are inevitably tied.

