All companies that support Trump, confirmed

Donald Trump’s recent approval ratings have been faltering due to growing discontent among Americans. In retaliation to his re-election, online social media users have been planning to boycott companies that have supported Trump.
Needless to say, recent crackdowns on government agencies and promises of additional tariffs are strengthening citizens’ disapproval for Trump. Although his platform was largely built on economic relief, his first months back in office are perceived otherwise. Consequentially, Americans are actively protesting against Trump. Through these protests, some intend to fully stop supporting companies (or the ultra-rich businesspeople) that donated to Trump’s campaign.
Meanwhile, there are also Americans who are are actively looking to support companies that share their values in supporting Trump. For whatever purpose, here is a list of companies and donors that have either donated to Trump’s presidential campaign or his inaugural committee.
Trump’s sponsors
|Company or individual
|Amount donated to President Trump
|Abbott Laboratories
|$500,000
|ABC Supply
|$11 million
|Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research
|$106 million
|Airbnb
|$100,000
|Altria
|$1 million
|Amazon
|$1 million
|American Beverage Association
|$250,000
|American Clean Power Association
|$100,000
|Andreesseen Horowitz
|$7 million
|Andrew Beal of Beal Bank
|$1.8 million
|Antonio Gracias of Valor Equity Partners
|$1 million
|AT&T
|$1 million
|Barnes & Thornburg LLP
|$100,000
|Bayer
|$1 million
|Bernard Marcus, former CEO of Home Depot
|$2.7 million
|Bigelow Aerospace
|$14.1 million
|Boeing
|$1 million
|British American Tabacco
|$10 million
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|$11 million
|Carrier
|$1 million
|Chevron
|$2 million
|Coca Cola
|$250,000
|Coinbase
|$1 million
|Comcast
|$1 million
|CoreCivic
|$500,000
|Coupang
|$1 million
|Crypto.com
|$1 million
|Don Ahern of Xtreme Manufacturing
|$1.1 million
|Douglas Leone of Sequoia Capital
|$1 million
|Elevance Health
|$150,000
|Elliott Management
|$7 million
|Elon Musk (PayPal, SpaceX, X)
|$290 million
|Ericsson
|$500,000
|ExxonMobil
|$1 million
|Galaxy Digital Holdings
|$1 million
|GE Vernova
|$500,000
|GEO Group
|$500,000
|Geoffrey Palmer
|$3 million
|George Bishop of GeoSouthern Energy
|$2 million
|Goldman Sachs
|$1 million
|HCA Healthcare
|$250,000
|Hendricks Holding Co
|$15 million
|Instacart
|$100,000
|International Flavors & Fragrances
|$250,000
|Intuit
|$1 million
|J. Joe Ricketts of TD Ameritrade
|$2 million
|Jeff Sprecher of Intercontinental Exchange and Kelly Loeffler
|$4.9 million
|Jimmy John Liautaud of Jimmy John’s
|$3.1 million
|Johnson & Johnson
|$1 million
|Kenny Troutt of Excel Communications
|$2.2 million
|Kraken
|$1 million
|Laura & Issac Perlmutter Foundation
|$12.4 million
|Linda McMahon of WWE
|$16 million
|Meta
|$1 million
|National Association of Manufacturers
|$1 million
|Oklo Inc.
|$250,000
|OpenAI
|$1 million
|Paradigm Operations
|$1 million
|PayPal
|$250,000
|Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
|$1 million
|Phil Ruffin, casino mogul and a business partner of Trump’s
|$3.3 million
|Pratt Industries
|$10 million
|QCells
|$500,000
|Qualcomm
|$1 million
|Richard Kurtz of The Kamson Corporation
|$1.1 million
|Robert Johnson, owner of New York Jets
|$2.7 million
|Robinhood Markets
|$2 million
|Roger Penske of Penske Corporation
|$1.1 million
|Socure
|$100,000
|Southern Waste Systems
|$9 million
|Steve Wynn
|$1.1 million
|Syngenta
|$250,000
|Timothy Dunn of CrownQuest
|$5 million
|Timothy Mellon
|$150 million
|Uber
|$1 million
|Uline
|$10 million
|Verizon
|$1 million
|Viotl Inc
|$6 million
|Winklevoss twins
|$2.6 million
What to do with this information?
Stumbling upon this list couldn’t be an accident. After all, there are those who intend to boycott companies as a means of protest against Trump’s presidency. Admittedly, boycotting certain products will be difficult. Not only are American social media companies on the list, but so are services like Uber and multinational corporations like Johnson & Johnson and Home Depot. Regardless, having the awareness of who sponsored Trump is helpful for making sense of the chaos at the White House.
It should be no surprise that Elon Musk has been able to exert influence over the executive and federal government. Musk alone has surpassed other donors with $290 million worth of campaign contributions. Other individuals and corporations have also donated hundreds to millions of dollars in total to get in the good graces of President Trump. Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has donated a million dollars in contributions to Trump. Despite their previous feuds, the CEO was clearly eager to bury the hatchet with Trump.
Just as much as these influential businesses have a sway in government, Trump’s mandates can also affect them. Whether it be abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies or supporting higher productivity at the cost of the environment, Trump’s and these companies’ interests are inevitably tied.
Published: Mar 3, 2025 04:53 pm