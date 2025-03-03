All companies that support Trump, confirmed

Donald Trump’s recent approval ratings have been faltering due to growing discontent among Americans. In retaliation to his re-election, online social media users have been planning to boycott companies that have supported Trump.

Needless to say, recent crackdowns on government agencies and promises of additional tariffs are strengthening citizens’ disapproval for Trump. Although his platform was largely built on economic relief, his first months back in office are perceived otherwise. Consequentially, Americans are actively protesting against Trump. Through these protests, some intend to fully stop supporting companies (or the ultra-rich businesspeople) that donated to Trump’s campaign.

Meanwhile, there are also Americans who are are actively looking to support companies that share their values in supporting Trump. For whatever purpose, here is a list of companies and donors that have either donated to Trump’s presidential campaign or his inaugural committee.

Company or individual Amount donated to President Trump Abbott Laboratories $500,000 ABC Supply $11 million Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research $106 million Airbnb $100,000 Altria $1 million Amazon $1 million American Beverage Association $250,000 American Clean Power Association $100,000 Andreesseen Horowitz $7 million Andrew Beal of Beal Bank $1.8 million Antonio Gracias of Valor Equity Partners $1 million AT&T $1 million Barnes & Thornburg LLP $100,000 Bayer $1 million Bernard Marcus, former CEO of Home Depot $2.7 million Bigelow Aerospace $14.1 million Boeing $1 million British American Tabacco $10 million Cantor Fitzgerald $11 million Carrier $1 million Chevron $2 million Coca Cola $250,000 Coinbase $1 million Comcast $1 million CoreCivic $500,000 Coupang $1 million Crypto.com $1 million Don Ahern of Xtreme Manufacturing $1.1 million Douglas Leone of Sequoia Capital $1 million Elevance Health $150,000 Elliott Management $7 million Elon Musk (PayPal, SpaceX, X) $290 million Ericsson $500,000 ExxonMobil $1 million Galaxy Digital Holdings $1 million GE Vernova $500,000 GEO Group $500,000 Geoffrey Palmer $3 million George Bishop of GeoSouthern Energy $2 million Goldman Sachs $1 million HCA Healthcare $250,000 Hendricks Holding Co $15 million Instacart $100,000 International Flavors & Fragrances $250,000 Intuit $1 million J. Joe Ricketts of TD Ameritrade $2 million Jeff Sprecher of Intercontinental Exchange and Kelly Loeffler $4.9 million Jimmy John Liautaud of Jimmy John’s $3.1 million Johnson & Johnson $1 million Kenny Troutt of Excel Communications $2.2 million Kraken $1 million Laura & Issac Perlmutter Foundation $12.4 million Linda McMahon of WWE $16 million Meta $1 million National Association of Manufacturers $1 million Oklo Inc. $250,000 OpenAI $1 million Paradigm Operations $1 million PayPal $250,000 Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America $1 million Phil Ruffin, casino mogul and a business partner of Trump’s $3.3 million Pratt Industries $10 million QCells $500,000 Qualcomm $1 million Richard Kurtz of The Kamson Corporation $1.1 million Robert Johnson, owner of New York Jets $2.7 million Robinhood Markets $2 million Roger Penske of Penske Corporation $1.1 million Socure $100,000 Southern Waste Systems $9 million Steve Wynn $1.1 million Syngenta $250,000 Timothy Dunn of CrownQuest $5 million Timothy Mellon $150 million Uber $1 million Uline $10 million Verizon $1 million Viotl Inc $6 million Winklevoss twins $2.6 million

What to do with this information?

Stumbling upon this list couldn’t be an accident. After all, there are those who intend to boycott companies as a means of protest against Trump’s presidency. Admittedly, boycotting certain products will be difficult. Not only are American social media companies on the list, but so are services like Uber and multinational corporations like Johnson & Johnson and Home Depot. Regardless, having the awareness of who sponsored Trump is helpful for making sense of the chaos at the White House.

It should be no surprise that Elon Musk has been able to exert influence over the executive and federal government. Musk alone has surpassed other donors with $290 million worth of campaign contributions. Other individuals and corporations have also donated hundreds to millions of dollars in total to get in the good graces of President Trump. Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has donated a million dollars in contributions to Trump. Despite their previous feuds, the CEO was clearly eager to bury the hatchet with Trump.

Just as much as these influential businesses have a sway in government, Trump’s mandates can also affect them. Whether it be abandoning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies or supporting higher productivity at the cost of the environment, Trump’s and these companies’ interests are inevitably tied.

