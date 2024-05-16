The cast of 'NCIS: Hawai'i' in a promo photo.
These CBS Series Won't Return in 2024

In the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that brought production to a standstill in 2023, networks and studios are reassessing their current offerings. As we head into the fall television season, many of our favorite shows won’t be returning.

Network television in particular is leaning heavily on franchises and classic fare like medical dramas and police procedurals. But even sure bets aren’t as dependable as they used to be, with many “failsafe” series getting the axe. CBS, famous for more traditional content, is canceling several series that underperformed in the ratings. Here’s a look at what won’t be returning in the fall.

NCIS: Hawai’i

The NCIS spinoff series NCIS: Hawai’i has been canceled after three seasons. It’s a surprise move for the franchise, which is one of the cornerstones of the network’s slate. The series made franchise history with star Vanessa Lachey, the first woman of color to lead an NCIS series. Meanwhile, NCIS and NCIS: Sydney were renewed for seasons 22 and 2, respectively.

CSI: Vegas

CSI: Vegas, another spinoff of a highly successful franchise, got the axe after three seasons. The series starred Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon as crime scene investigators in Sin City. For the first time since 2000, there will be no version of CSI on the network.

So Help Me Todd

CBS has also canceled legal dramedy So Help Me Todd, which stars Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret Wright, a defense attorney, who works with her black sheep son Todd (Skylar Astin), a former private detective who works at her firm. The series was canceled after two seasons.

These are the confirmed cancellations so far. We’ll keep you updated as CBS makes further cancellations.

