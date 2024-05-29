Here’s Why This K-Pop Act Is Selling Out Shows This Summer

Every so often a musical act seems to come from out of nowhere, but a little digging reveals that they’ve been quietly releasing music for years while amassing a giant fan base. That’s how it was with ATEEZ, the K-Pop/hip hop act that’s selling out huge stadiums across North America this summer with their Towards The Light: Will To Power tour.

It may seem as though the boy band—which is comprised of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho—is new to the K-Pop charts, but in actuality they’ve been producing hit after hit on multiple continents since they formed in Seoul, South Korea in 2018. They’ve dropped over ten mini-albums, dozens of singles, and several full-length albums in both Korean and Japanese. In fact, they’ve released a jaw-dropping 158 songs since first arriving on the scene, and they’re due to drop a new mini album with six fresh new songs on May 31, 2024.

We’re starting to understand why so many people are flocking to ATEEZ concerts in the U.S. and Europe this summer! It can be difficult to keep so many songs straight, so we’ve listed all the ATEEZ songs ever made below, in order of release date.

TREASURE EP.1: All to Zero

Mini album. Release date: October 24, 2018

Intro: Long Journey (Pirate King) Treasure Twilight Stay My Way

TREASURE EP.2: Zero To One

Mini album. Release date: January 15, 2019

HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive) Say My Name Desire Light Promise From (CD only)

TREASURE EP.3: One To All

Mini album. Release date: June 10, 2019

UTOPIA ILLUSION Crescent WAVE AURORA Dancing Like Butterfly Wings

TREASURE EP.FIN: All To Action

Full-length album. Release date: October 8, 2019

End of the Beginning WONDERLAND Dazzling Light 안개 (Mist) Precious (Overture) WIN If Without You (THANK U) Sunrise (WALKING/WITH U) Beginning of the End

TREASURE EP. Extra: Shift The Map

Japanese repackage album. Release date: December 4, 2019

Hearts Awakened, Live Alive (Expression Revisited) HALA HALA (Traditional Treatment Mix) Pirate King (Overload Mix) Treasure (Soothing Harmonies Mix) UTOPIA (Japanese Ver.) Say My Name (Flavor of Latin with Juwon Park) ILLUSION (Chillin’ With BUDDY Mix) WAVE (Ollounder’s Bold Dynamics Mix) AURORA (Japanese Ver.) Twilight (Classic BUDDY Mix) Promise (Notation from Señor Juwon Park)

TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer

Mini album. Release date: January 6, 2020

Answer (Horizon) Star 1117 Precious Outro: Long Journey

TREASURE EP. Map To Answer

Japanese mini album. Release date: February 12, 2020

Declaration Answer (Japanese Ver.) Better Wonderland (Sean Oh’s Skrt Mix) Sunrise (Atmospheric Mix by SPACECOWBOY) Star 1117 (Buddy’s Melodic Mix)

ZERO: FEVER Part.1

Mini album. Release date: July 29, 2020

Dear Diary: 2016.07.29 FEVER THANXX TO THE BEAT INCEPTION Good Lil Boy One Day At A Time

Call Me Anytime

Single. Release date: December 30, 2020

Call Me Anytime

ZERO: FEVER Part.2

Mini album. Release date: March 1, 2021

Fireworks (I’m the One) The Leaders Time of Love Take Me Home Celebrate Take Me Home (English ver.) I’m The One (HEAT-TOPPING ver.)

Into the A to Z

Japanese repackage album. Release date: March 25, 2021

Pirate King (Japanese Ver.) Say My Name (Japanese Ver.) UTOPIA (Japanese Ver.) AURORA (Japanese Ver.) WONDERLAND (Japanese Ver.) Answer (Japanese Ver.) Better THANXX (Japanese Ver.) INCEPTION (Japanese Ver.) Still Here

KINGDOM FINAL : WHO IS THE KING?

Single. Release date: May 28, 2021

The Real

Taste of Korea

Single. Release date: July 14, 2021

Summer Taste

Dreamers

Single. Release date: July 28, 2021

Dreamers Blue Summer Still Here (Acoustic Ver.) Dreamers (Instrumental)

Season Songs

Single. Release date: August 16, 2021

Be My Lover White Love The Black Cat Nero

A Little Space (feat. YUNHO, SAN, JONGHO of ATEEZ)

Single. Release date: August 20, 2021

A Little Space (feat. YUNHO, SAN, JONGHO of ATEEZ)

ZERO: FEVER Part.3

Mini album. Release date: September 13, 2021

Eternal Sunshine Feeling Like I Do Deja Vu ROCKY All About You Not Too Late

ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE

Full length album. Release date: December 10, 2021

Turbulence Be With You The Letter Still Here (Korean Ver.) Better (Korean Ver.) (The Real) (Heung Ver.) WAVE (Overture) WONDERLAND (Symphony No.9 “From The Wonderland”) Answer (Ode to Joy) (feat. LA POEM) Outro : Over the Horizon

Don’t Stop

Single Release date: January 31, 2022

Don’t Stop

BEYOND: ZERO

Japanese mini album. Release date: May 25, 2022

INTRO [BEYOND : ZERO] Deja Vu (Japanese Ver.) ROCKY (Boxers Ver.) The King Turbulence (Japanese Ver.) Take Me Home (Japanese Ver.) Fireworks (I’m The One) (Japanese Ver.)

THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT

Mini album. Release date: July 29, 2022

PROPAGANDA Sector 1 Cyberpunk Guerilla The Ring WDIG (Where Do I Go) New World

Let’s Get Together

Single. Release date: September 9, 2022

Let’s Get Together Let’s Get Together (Instrumental)

THE WORLD EP.PARADIGM

Japanese mini album. Release date: November 30, 2022

Intro : Siren Paradigm Cyberpunk (Japanese Ver.) Guerrilla (Flag Ver.) New World (Japanese Ver.) Outro : Liberty

SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS

Single Release date: December 30, 2022

HALAZIA WIN (June One Remix) I’m The One (Eden-ary Remix) Take Me Home (IDIOTAPE Remix) Outro : Blue Bird

Limitless

Japanese single. Release date: March 22, 2023

Limitless DIAMOND Limitless (Instrumental) DIAMOND (Instrumental)

THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW

Mini album. Release date: June 16, 2023

This World Dune BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS) DJANGO Wake Up Outlaw

THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Mini album. Release date: December 1, 2023

WE KNOW Emergency Crazy Form ARRIBA Silver Light Crescent Part.2 꿈날 (Dreamy Day) MATZ (HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA) IT’s You (YEOSANG, SAN, WOOYOUNG) Youth (YUNHO, MINGI) Everything (JONGHO) FIN : WILL

NOT OKAY

Japanese single. Release date: February 28, 2024

NOT OKAY Days NOT OKAY (Instrumental) Days (Instrumental)

GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1

Mini album. Release date: May 31, 2024

Golden Hour Blind WORK Empty Box Shaboom Siren

