Here’s Why This K-Pop Act Is Selling Out Shows This Summer

Every so often a musical act seems to come from out of nowhere, but a little digging reveals that they’ve been quietly releasing music for years while amassing a giant fan base. That’s how it was with ATEEZ, the K-Pop/hip hop act that’s selling out huge stadiums across North America this summer with their Towards The Light: Will To Power tour.
It may seem as though the boy band—which is comprised of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho—is new to the K-Pop charts, but in actuality they’ve been producing hit after hit on multiple continents since they formed in Seoul, South Korea in 2018. They’ve dropped over ten mini-albums, dozens of singles, and several full-length albums in both Korean and Japanese. In fact, they’ve released a jaw-dropping 158 songs since first arriving on the scene, and they’re due to drop a new mini album with six fresh new songs on May 31, 2024.
We’re starting to understand why so many people are flocking to ATEEZ concerts in the U.S. and Europe this summer! It can be difficult to keep so many songs straight, so we’ve listed all the ATEEZ songs ever made below, in order of release date.
TREASURE EP.1: All to Zero
Mini album. Release date: October 24, 2018
- Intro: Long Journey
- (Pirate King)
- Treasure
- Twilight
- Stay
- My Way
TREASURE EP.2: Zero To One
Mini album. Release date: January 15, 2019
- HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)
- Say My Name
- Desire
- Light
- Promise
- From (CD only)
TREASURE EP.3: One To All
Mini album. Release date: June 10, 2019
- UTOPIA
- ILLUSION
- Crescent
- WAVE
- AURORA
- Dancing Like Butterfly Wings
TREASURE EP.FIN: All To Action
Full-length album. Release date: October 8, 2019
- End of the Beginning
- WONDERLAND
- Dazzling Light
- 안개 (Mist)
- Precious (Overture)
- WIN
- If Without You
- (THANK U)
- Sunrise
- (WALKING/WITH U)
- Beginning of the End
TREASURE EP. Extra: Shift The Map
Japanese repackage album. Release date: December 4, 2019
- Hearts Awakened, Live Alive (Expression Revisited)
- HALA HALA (Traditional Treatment Mix)
- Pirate King (Overload Mix)
- Treasure (Soothing Harmonies Mix)
- UTOPIA (Japanese Ver.)
- Say My Name (Flavor of Latin with Juwon Park)
- ILLUSION (Chillin’ With BUDDY Mix)
- WAVE (Ollounder’s Bold Dynamics Mix)
- AURORA (Japanese Ver.)
- Twilight (Classic BUDDY Mix)
- Promise (Notation from Señor Juwon Park)
TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer
Mini album. Release date: January 6, 2020
- Answer
- (Horizon)
- Star 1117
- Precious
- Outro: Long Journey
TREASURE EP. Map To Answer
Japanese mini album. Release date: February 12, 2020
- Declaration
- Answer (Japanese Ver.)
- Better
- Wonderland (Sean Oh’s Skrt Mix)
- Sunrise (Atmospheric Mix by SPACECOWBOY)
- Star 1117 (Buddy’s Melodic Mix)
ZERO: FEVER Part.1
Mini album. Release date: July 29, 2020
- Dear Diary: 2016.07.29
- FEVER
- THANXX
- TO THE BEAT
- INCEPTION
- Good Lil Boy
- One Day At A Time
Call Me Anytime
Single. Release date: December 30, 2020
- Call Me Anytime
ZERO: FEVER Part.2
Mini album. Release date: March 1, 2021
- Fireworks (I’m the One)
- The Leaders
- Time of Love
- Take Me Home
- Celebrate
- Take Me Home (English ver.)
- I’m The One (HEAT-TOPPING ver.)
Into the A to Z
Japanese repackage album. Release date: March 25, 2021
- Pirate King (Japanese Ver.)
- Say My Name (Japanese Ver.)
- UTOPIA (Japanese Ver.)
- AURORA (Japanese Ver.)
- WONDERLAND (Japanese Ver.)
- Answer (Japanese Ver.)
- Better
- THANXX (Japanese Ver.)
- INCEPTION (Japanese Ver.)
- Still Here
KINGDOM FINAL : WHO IS THE KING?
Single. Release date: May 28, 2021
- The Real
Taste of Korea
Single. Release date: July 14, 2021
- Summer Taste
Dreamers
Single. Release date: July 28, 2021
- Dreamers
- Blue Summer
- Still Here (Acoustic Ver.)
- Dreamers (Instrumental)
Season Songs
Single. Release date: August 16, 2021
- Be My Lover
- White Love
- The Black Cat Nero
A Little Space (feat. YUNHO, SAN, JONGHO of ATEEZ)
Single. Release date: August 20, 2021
- A Little Space (feat. YUNHO, SAN, JONGHO of ATEEZ)
ZERO: FEVER Part.3
Mini album. Release date: September 13, 2021
- Eternal Sunshine
- Feeling Like I Do
- Deja Vu
- ROCKY
- All About You
- Not Too Late
ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE
Full length album. Release date: December 10, 2021
- Turbulence
- Be With You
- The Letter
- Still Here (Korean Ver.)
- Better (Korean Ver.)
- (The Real) (Heung Ver.)
- WAVE (Overture)
- WONDERLAND (Symphony No.9 “From The Wonderland”)
- Answer (Ode to Joy) (feat. LA POEM)
- Outro : Over the Horizon
Don’t Stop
Single Release date: January 31, 2022
- Don’t Stop
BEYOND: ZERO
Japanese mini album. Release date: May 25, 2022
- INTRO [BEYOND : ZERO]
- Deja Vu (Japanese Ver.)
- ROCKY (Boxers Ver.)
- The King
- Turbulence (Japanese Ver.)
- Take Me Home (Japanese Ver.)
- Fireworks (I’m The One) (Japanese Ver.)
THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT
Mini album. Release date: July 29, 2022
- PROPAGANDA
- Sector 1
- Cyberpunk
- Guerilla
- The Ring
- WDIG (Where Do I Go)
- New World
Let’s Get Together
Single. Release date: September 9, 2022
- Let’s Get Together
- Let’s Get Together (Instrumental)
THE WORLD EP.PARADIGM
Japanese mini album. Release date: November 30, 2022
- Intro : Siren
- Paradigm
- Cyberpunk (Japanese Ver.)
- Guerrilla (Flag Ver.)
- New World (Japanese Ver.)
- Outro : Liberty
SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS
Single Release date: December 30, 2022
- HALAZIA
- WIN (June One Remix)
- I’m The One (Eden-ary Remix)
- Take Me Home (IDIOTAPE Remix)
- Outro : Blue Bird
Limitless
Japanese single. Release date: March 22, 2023
- Limitless
- DIAMOND
- Limitless (Instrumental)
- DIAMOND (Instrumental)
THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW
Mini album. Release date: June 16, 2023
- This World
- Dune
- BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)
- DJANGO
- Wake Up
- Outlaw
THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
Mini album. Release date: December 1, 2023
- WE KNOW
- Emergency
- Crazy Form
- ARRIBA
- Silver Light
- Crescent Part.2
- 꿈날 (Dreamy Day)
- MATZ (HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA)
- IT’s You (YEOSANG, SAN, WOOYOUNG)
- Youth (YUNHO, MINGI)
- Everything (JONGHO)
- FIN : WILL
NOT OKAY
Japanese single. Release date: February 28, 2024
- NOT OKAY
- Days
- NOT OKAY (Instrumental)
- Days (Instrumental)
GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1
Mini album. Release date: May 31, 2024
- Golden Hour
- Blind
- WORK
- Empty Box
- Shaboom
- Siren