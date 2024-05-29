ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
(KQ Entertainment)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Here’s Why This K-Pop Act Is Selling Out Shows This Summer

Image of Beverly Jenkins
Beverly Jenkins
|
Published: May 29, 2024 01:25 pm

Every so often a musical act seems to come from out of nowhere, but a little digging reveals that they’ve been quietly releasing music for years while amassing a giant fan base. That’s how it was with ATEEZ, the K-Pop/hip hop act that’s selling out huge stadiums across North America this summer with their Towards The Light: Will To Power tour.

Recommended Videos

It may seem as though the boy band—which is comprised of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho—is new to the K-Pop charts, but in actuality they’ve been producing hit after hit on multiple continents since they formed in Seoul, South Korea in 2018. They’ve dropped over ten mini-albums, dozens of singles, and several full-length albums in both Korean and Japanese. In fact, they’ve released a jaw-dropping 158 songs since first arriving on the scene, and they’re due to drop a new mini album with six fresh new songs on May 31, 2024.

We’re starting to understand why so many people are flocking to ATEEZ concerts in the U.S. and Europe this summer! It can be difficult to keep so many songs straight, so we’ve listed all the ATEEZ songs ever made below, in order of release date.

TREASURE EP.1: All to Zero

Mini album. Release date: October 24, 2018

  1. Intro: Long Journey
  2. (Pirate King)
  3. Treasure
  4. Twilight
  5. Stay
  6. My Way

TREASURE EP.2: Zero To One

Mini album. Release date: January 15, 2019

  1. HALA HALA (Hearts Awakened, Live Alive)
  2. Say My Name
  3. Desire
  4. Light
  5. Promise
  6. From (CD only)

TREASURE EP.3: One To All

Mini album. Release date: June 10, 2019

  1. UTOPIA
  2. ILLUSION
  3. Crescent
  4. WAVE
  5. AURORA
  6. Dancing Like Butterfly Wings

TREASURE EP.FIN: All To Action

Full-length album. Release date: October 8, 2019

  1. End of the Beginning
  2. WONDERLAND
  3. Dazzling Light
  4. 안개 (Mist)
  5. Precious (Overture)
  6. WIN
  7. If Without You
  8. (THANK U)
  9. Sunrise
  10. (WALKING/WITH U)
  11. Beginning of the End

TREASURE EP. Extra: Shift The Map

Japanese repackage album. Release date: December 4, 2019

  1. Hearts Awakened, Live Alive (Expression Revisited)
  2. HALA HALA (Traditional Treatment Mix)
  3. Pirate King (Overload Mix)
  4. Treasure (Soothing Harmonies Mix)
  5. UTOPIA (Japanese Ver.)
  6. Say My Name (Flavor of Latin with Juwon Park)
  7. ILLUSION (Chillin’ With BUDDY Mix)
  8. WAVE (Ollounder’s Bold Dynamics Mix)
  9. AURORA (Japanese Ver.)
  10. Twilight (Classic BUDDY Mix)
  11. Promise (Notation from Señor Juwon Park)

TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer

Mini album. Release date: January 6, 2020

  1. Answer
  2. (Horizon)
  3. Star 1117
  4. Precious
  5. Outro: Long Journey

TREASURE EP. Map To Answer

Japanese mini album. Release date: February 12, 2020

  1. Declaration
  2. Answer (Japanese Ver.)
  3. Better
  4. Wonderland (Sean Oh’s Skrt Mix)
  5. Sunrise (Atmospheric Mix by SPACECOWBOY)
  6. Star 1117 (Buddy’s Melodic Mix)

ZERO: FEVER Part.1

Mini album. Release date: July 29, 2020

  1. Dear Diary: 2016.07.29
  2. FEVER
  3. THANXX
  4. TO THE BEAT
  5. INCEPTION
  6. Good Lil Boy
  7. One Day At A Time

Call Me Anytime

Single. Release date: December 30, 2020

  1. Call Me Anytime

ZERO: FEVER Part.2

Mini album. Release date: March 1, 2021

  1. Fireworks (I’m the One)
  2. The Leaders
  3. Time of Love
  4. Take Me Home
  5. Celebrate
  6. Take Me Home (English ver.)
  7. I’m The One (HEAT-TOPPING ver.)

Into the A to Z

Japanese repackage album. Release date: March 25, 2021

  1. Pirate King (Japanese Ver.)
  2. Say My Name (Japanese Ver.)
  3. UTOPIA (Japanese Ver.)
  4. AURORA (Japanese Ver.)
  5. WONDERLAND (Japanese Ver.)
  6. Answer (Japanese Ver.)
  7. Better
  8. THANXX (Japanese Ver.)
  9. INCEPTION (Japanese Ver.)
  10. Still Here

KINGDOM FINAL : WHO IS THE KING?

Single. Release date: May 28, 2021

  1. The Real

Taste of Korea

Single. Release date: July 14, 2021

  1. Summer Taste

Dreamers

Single. Release date: July 28, 2021

  1. Dreamers
  2. Blue Summer
  3. Still Here (Acoustic Ver.)
  4. Dreamers (Instrumental)

Season Songs

Single. Release date: August 16, 2021

  1. Be My Lover
  2. White Love
  3. The Black Cat Nero

A Little Space (feat. YUNHO, SAN, JONGHO of ATEEZ)

Single. Release date: August 20, 2021

  1. A Little Space (feat. YUNHO, SAN, JONGHO of ATEEZ)

ZERO: FEVER Part.3

Mini album. Release date: September 13, 2021

  1. Eternal Sunshine
  2. Feeling Like I Do
  3. Deja Vu
  4. ROCKY
  5. All About You
  6. Not Too Late

ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE

Full length album. Release date: December 10, 2021

  1. Turbulence
  2. Be With You
  3. The Letter
  4. Still Here (Korean Ver.)
  5. Better (Korean Ver.)
  6. (The Real) (Heung Ver.)
  7. WAVE (Overture)
  8. WONDERLAND (Symphony No.9 “From The Wonderland”)
  9. Answer (Ode to Joy) (feat. LA POEM)
  10. Outro : Over the Horizon

Don’t Stop

Single Release date: January 31, 2022

  1. Don’t Stop

BEYOND: ZERO

Japanese mini album. Release date: May 25, 2022

  1. INTRO [BEYOND : ZERO]
  2. Deja Vu (Japanese Ver.)
  3. ROCKY (Boxers Ver.)
  4. The King
  5. Turbulence (Japanese Ver.)
  6. Take Me Home (Japanese Ver.)
  7. Fireworks (I’m The One) (Japanese Ver.)

THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT

Mini album. Release date: July 29, 2022

  1. PROPAGANDA
  2. Sector 1
  3. Cyberpunk
  4. Guerilla
  5. The Ring
  6. WDIG (Where Do I Go)
  7. New World

Let’s Get Together

Single. Release date: September 9, 2022

  1. Let’s Get Together
  2. Let’s Get Together (Instrumental)

THE WORLD EP.PARADIGM

Japanese mini album. Release date: November 30, 2022

  1. Intro : Siren
  2. Paradigm
  3. Cyberpunk (Japanese Ver.)
  4. Guerrilla (Flag Ver.)
  5. New World (Japanese Ver.)
  6. Outro : Liberty

SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS

Single Release date: December 30, 2022

  1. HALAZIA
  2. WIN (June One Remix)
  3. I’m The One (Eden-ary Remix)
  4. Take Me Home (IDIOTAPE Remix)
  5. Outro : Blue Bird

Limitless

Japanese single. Release date: March 22, 2023

  1. Limitless
  2. DIAMOND
  3. Limitless (Instrumental)
  4. DIAMOND (Instrumental)

THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW

Mini album. Release date: June 16, 2023

  1. This World
  2. Dune
  3. BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)
  4. DJANGO
  5. Wake Up
  6. Outlaw

THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Mini album. Release date: December 1, 2023

  1. WE KNOW
  2. Emergency
  3. Crazy Form
  4. ARRIBA
  5. Silver Light
  6. Crescent Part.2
  7. 꿈날 (Dreamy Day)
  8. MATZ (HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA)
  9. IT’s You (YEOSANG, SAN, WOOYOUNG)
  10. Youth (YUNHO, MINGI)
  11. Everything (JONGHO)
  12. FIN : WILL

NOT OKAY

Japanese single. Release date: February 28, 2024

  1. NOT OKAY
  2. Days
  3. NOT OKAY (Instrumental)
  4. Days (Instrumental)

GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1

Mini album. Release date: May 31, 2024

  1. Golden Hour
  2. Blind
  3. WORK
  4. Empty Box
  5. Shaboom
  6. Siren

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards
Glen Powell at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 28, 2024
Read Article Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaks the fourth walls and laughs maniacally in 'The Shining.'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article Richard Dreyfuss’ Alleged Transphobic, Sexist Rant Is Peak ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’
Richard Dreyfuss looks confused at an event.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Richard Dreyfuss’ Alleged Transphobic, Sexist Rant Is Peak ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article Another Billionaire Taking a Sub To See the Titanic? Haven’t We Seen This Movie Already?
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hold each other and nearly share a kiss in "Titanic"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Another Billionaire Taking a Sub To See the Titanic? Haven’t We Seen This Movie Already?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article 16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked
The Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter LEGO Star Wars set
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards
Glen Powell at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars party
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Let Glen Powell Play a Goofy Batman, You Cowards
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 28, 2024
Read Article Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaks the fourth walls and laughs maniacally in 'The Shining.'
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article Richard Dreyfuss’ Alleged Transphobic, Sexist Rant Is Peak ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’
Richard Dreyfuss looks confused at an event.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Richard Dreyfuss’ Alleged Transphobic, Sexist Rant Is Peak ‘Old Man Yells at Cloud’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article Another Billionaire Taking a Sub To See the Titanic? Haven’t We Seen This Movie Already?
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hold each other and nearly share a kiss in "Titanic"
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Another Billionaire Taking a Sub To See the Titanic? Haven’t We Seen This Movie Already?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 28, 2024
Read Article 16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked
The Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter LEGO Star Wars set
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked
Coco Poley Coco Poley May 27, 2024
Author
Beverly Jenkins
Beverly Jenkins (she/her) is a contributing writer for The Mary Sue. She writes about pop culture, entertainment, and web memes, and has published a book or a funny day-to-day desk calendar about web humor every year for a decade. When not writing, she's listening to audiobooks or watching streaming movies under a pile of her very loved (spoiled) pets.