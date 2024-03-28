The Ultimate Ranking of Sarah J. Maas’ ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Books

Sarah J. Maas recently revealed she’s working on a new book for her bestselling series, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and I’m beyond excited to see what’s in store for our favorite characters from Prythian, but five books in the series have already been published.

Recommended Videos

Everyone has their favorite ACOTAR novel, and not every book is perfect. While we may love the characters and their stories, some of the books in this series aren’t as beloved as others. That being said, here’s my ranking of the A Court of Thorns and Roses books, ranked from worst to best.

5. A Court of Frost and Starlight

(Bloomsbury Publishing)

This book is the shortest of the series and is classed as a novella at only 272 pages, but I think we can all agree it’s a snoozefest. A Court of Frost and Starlight sets up the following book, A Court of Silver Flames, so it can’t be missed even though many wish it could.

The Night Court has faced danger head-on and must rebuild following the dreadful war. A Court of Frost and Starlight takes place just before Winter Solstice, and Feyre struggles to adapt as High Lady. The war has changed everything, and she must determine how she can move forward and help her family heal while making sure they can handle any dangers that may come their way.

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses

(Bloomsbury Publishing)

This book helped me fall in love with the series for so many reasons. I loved it initially, but upon reflection and after reading the other books … it’s just not as good. A Court of Thorns and Roses is the first book in the series, but unfortunately, it can be quite slow-paced, and in typical Sarah J. Maas fashion, it only picks up towards the end.

A Court of Thorns and Roses introduces you to our badass female protagonist, Feyre Archeron. Feyre goes hunting in the woods but ends up facing off with a wolf, which she takes on and kills. After returning to her father and two sisters, a furious beast breaks through their door and whisks Feyre away as punishment for killing the wolf. Let’s just say Feyre has no idea what’s in store …

3. A Court of Wings and Ruin

(Bloomsbury Publishing)

Reluctantly, Feyre returns to the Spring Court to determine what Tamlin knows. Politics, romance, and war are raging in Feyre’s head, and she must do everything she can to protect those she holds dear and the new family she has made. A Court of Wings and Ruin is the third book in the series, but if you aren’t already invested, then this book will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Despite that, A Court of Wings and Ruin was very, very, very long-winded at 736 pages, and it truly felt like it went on forever. However, it’s still an incredible book in the series and not one to be dismissed.

2. A Court of Silver Flames

(Bloomsbury Publishing)

This book focuses on Feyre Acheron’s sister, Nesta, instead of the usual protagonists we’ve come to love. Initially, everyone hated Nesta due to her cold nature and angry personality, but A Court of Silver Flames manages to flip that on its head when we see Nesta adjust to life as a fae and her relationships with those around her bloom, particularly her relationship with Cassian.

Nesta is known to be an angry, stubborn woman, and that hasn’t changed after she transitioned to High Fae. A Fae called Cassian knows just what buttons to push, and Nesta struggles with the battle between her head and her heart. While their romance ignites, a new war is waging, and their passion could be shortlived. This is one of the raunchiest books in the series by far!

1. A Court of Mist and Fury

(Bloomsbury Publishing)

After the events of the last book, Feyre faces an even crazier battle … a wedding! She has now become High Fae, but she doesn’t realize this comes with consequences. The trials led by Amarantha cause Feyre to suffer terrible nightmares, and as her wedding approaches, all she can think about is a certain dark Fae who helped her under the mountain. She must now decide between Spring and the Night in A Court of Mist and Fury.

I adore this book simply because we see Feyre and Rhysand develop their relationship, and we’re introduced to the Night Court—the descriptions alone can transport you entirely while reading. I love this book for so many reasons. If you haven’t begun the series yet, then you’re missing out!

(featured image: Bloomsbury, luoman/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]