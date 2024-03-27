Everything You Need To Know About ‘A Court of Mist and Fury’s Characters

It’s no secret that I am a lover of the Court of Thorns and Roses book series. Sarah J. Maas has had me addicted to other book series, but none are quite like ACOTAR, and one of my favorite books in the series is the second book which is titled A Court of Mist and Fury.

There are many reasons to love this book, including getting to know shadow daddy Rhysand even more. Feyre is living the life us book lovers dream about, and the envy is palpable, especially as her relationship develops with Rhysand.

If you’re confused and lost, here are all the mentioned characters in A Court of Mist and Fury. Potential spoilers ahead!

Alis

Alis is a faerie who serves Feyre Archeron as her maid in the Spring Court, but was previously from the Summer Court. In the previous book, A Court of Thorns and Roses, it’s Alis who helps guide Feyre to the mountain to take on the evil Amarantha, and Alis is seen again in A Court of Mist and Fury as she returns to the Spring Court to help Feyre. However, Alis sees Feyre’s deterioration and decides to intervene, leading to Mor “rescuing” Feyre from court.

Amren

Amren is a very important character in the ACOTAR series, as she serves alongside High Lord of the Night Court Rhysand and is part of his inner circle. She’s a high fae and is introduced in A Court of Mist and Fury when Feyre is introduced to the Night Court. Amren appears to scare a lot of those who surround her, even her closest friends, and she knows far more than those around her. Amren is not one to be messed with!

Attor

When Feyre snuck into Amarantha’s court in A Court of Thorns and Roses, she came face to face with the Attor, who brought her before Amarantha. The Attor quickly fled after Feyre defeated the trials but returns in A Court of Mist and Fury. It’s revealed that the Attor fled to Hybern and delivered Jurian’s eye and finger to the King of Hybern, which had disastrous consequences.

Azriel

Azriel is an Illyrian and a member of the Night Court. Azriel works for Rhysand as a spymaster shadowsinger and is childhood friends with Rhysand and Cassian. Of course, this means he’s part of the trusted inner circle and is considered to be one of the most powerful among the Illyrians. Azriel is seen as mysterious with a not-so-secret crush on Mor. He’s a beloved friend and an even more powerful ally.

Bone Carver

The Bone Carver is one of the more mysterious characters in A Court of Mist and Fury. He is a being from another realm with unknown immense power and is referred to as an Old God by those in Prythian. Feyre and Rhysand first meet the Bone Carver in this book, and he takes the shape of a young boy as they question him on the King of Hybern. There’s always a price and if Feyre asks his questions truthfully, he will return the favor …

Cassian

Cassian is another Illyrian, a childhood friend of Rhysand and Azriel, and a trusted member of the Night Court. He rose through the ranks and became the Commander of the Night Court’s armies. He works with Feyre in A Court of Mist and Fury to train her in combat, and he later meets Nesta (Feyre’s sister). If you haven’t read the books, you’re in for a treat with those two.

Elain Archeron

Elain is Feyre’s sister, and when Feyre returns home in A Court of Mist and Fury, she finds that her sister is engaged to a man whose family despises the Fae. The engagement is short-lived, however, when Elain is kidnapped by Ianthe and brought before the King of Hybern alongside Nesta, and the plans they have for the sisters are nothing short of evil.

Feyre Archeron

The female protagonist, Feyre doesn’t get a break, and in this book it’s no exception. She starts A Court of Mist and Fury engaged to the High Fae Tamlin and must adapt to what being a High Lady of the Spring Court entails and being a newly-made High Fae. However, our beloved Rhysand has other plans and calls in a bargain she made with him Under the Mountain during Amarantha’s brutal trials. Let’s just say that things aren’t always what they appear, and a happily ever after could be a lot different than we all thought.

Ianthe

We meet Ianthe as a priestess in the Spring Court as she attempts to prepare Feyre for a life of child-bearing and saying “yes sir” to her future husband, Tamlin. Ianthe isn’t all she appears to be, and despite initially seeming to have Feyre’s best interests at heart, she is secretly gathering enough information to betray everyone.

Jurian

As shown on the A Court of Thorns and Roses Wiki, “Jurian is a mortal and general of the mortal armies during the War between faeries and mortals. When the sister of the general of the King of Hybern’s army, Clythia, falls madly in love with him, he uses her and then kills her.”

King of Hybern

“The shoulder-length black hair, the ruddy skin, the clothes that edged more toward practicality than finery. He was of surprisingly average height, but muscled like a young man. But his face—which looked perhaps like a human man in his forties … Blandly handsome. To hide the depthless, hateful black eyes that burned there.” —Feyre Archeron when she sees the King of Hybern for first time, A Court of Mist and Fury.

Lucien Vanserra

We’re first introduced to Lucien as Tamlin’s right-hand man and Emissary of the Spring Court. Tamlin is mad with power and lust for Feyre and does whatever it takes to control her every move, which doesn’t go unnoticed by Lucien who does whatever he can to help both Feyre and Tamlin.

Morrigan

“I was a dreamer born into the Court of Nightmares. So I got out.” —A Court of Mist and Fury

Mor is third in command at the Night Court and a very close friend to Rhysand. Mor also becomes very close friends with Feyre and even rescues her from Spring Court. She’s one of my favorite characters and has some of the best one-liners in the series. Mor is never shy and never afraid to say exactly how she feels, no matter the company.

Nesta Archeron

Nesta is Feyre and Elain’s sister and is known as the far more abrasive of the three. Nesta is the eldest of the sisters and is very protective of Elain, especially around the Fae. She’s captured alongside Elain by Ianthe and brought before the King of Hybern so he can demonstrate his master plan, which devastates the Archeron family.

Rhysand

As the most powerful High Lord known in history and High Lord of the Night Court, Rhysand will do whatever it takes to protect those he loves. Rhysand stays away from Feyre for three months after Amarantha’s death Under the Mountain, but on the day of her wedding conveniently calls in the bargain Feyre made. This means Rhysand can bring Feyre to the Night Court whenever he commands. Getting to learn more about Rhys in A Court of Mist and Fury is one of the best things about this book.

Suriel

The little pot stirrer the Suriel! Whoever catches this creature will be able to ask any question, and they must answer truthfully. Feyre makes sure to use the Suriel to her advantage, and fans everywhere love this little tea spiller.

Tamlin

More affectionately known as tampon by the fanbase, Tamlin is the High Lord of the Spring Court, and he’s engaged to Feyre at the beginning of A Court of Mist and Fury. Tamlin changes from the first book and becomes what appears to be a tyrant to his court and also to Feyre by keeping her under lock and key, despite Feyre saving Tamlin from Amarantha’s grasp.

Other notable characters include Briallyn, Bron, Cerridwen, Cresseida, Demetra, Devlon, Goat-legged fawn, Hart, Keir, Morrigan’s mother, Mrs. Laurent, Nuala, Ressina, Sevenda, Summer Court Advisors, Tarquin, Varian, Water-wraith, Weaver, and White Mare.

