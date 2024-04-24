Here Are All of Rebecca Yarros’ Books in Order

It’s BookTok official: Fourth Wing is a hit. The BookTok girlies are so downright feral for these novels (and the hotties within them) that people are already clamoring for a live-action series. The Empyrean series is infamous for its spicy chapters, and thirsty readers are thirsting for more.

Who is Rebecca Yarros?

Rebecca Yarros has been in the novel writing game for a minute, which is to say over ten years. She published her first novel from her Flight and Glory series in 2014, back when Obama was still president. Rebecca is a self described hopeless romantic, coffee drinker, chocolate lover, blogger, military wife, and mom. Her novels swing between Young Adult and New Adult. Wait, what is New Adult? 18 to 19-year-olds, kids who can smoke cigarettes and go to war but still can’t drink. Tough age. Rife with drama. The stuff upon which spicy novels are made.

Rebecca Yarros’ full book-ography

Here it is!

Flight & Glory Series

Full Measures (2014) Eyes Turned Skyward (2014) Beyond What is Given (2015) Hallowed Ground (2016) The Reality of Everything (2020)

Renegade Series

Wilder (2016) Nova (2017) Rebel (2017)

Legacy Series

The Last Letter (2019) Great and Precious Things (2020)

Note: Point of Origin (2016) and Ignite (2016) serve as prequels to the Legacy Series.

And here they are … the books from the series that you’re REALLY here for ….

Empyrean

Fourth Wing (2023) Iron Flame (2022) Onyx Storm (2025)

Standalone Novels

The Last Letter (2019)

Great And Precious Things (2020)

The Things We Leave Unfinished (2021)

In the Likely Event (2023)

Variation (2024)

(Featured Image: Entangled: Red Tower Books)

