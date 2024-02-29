Your Guide to Track Down Every Bonus Chapter From ‘Crescent City 3’

In a Swift-style move, Sarah J. Maas is well known for including bonus chapters within limited editions of her books and Crescent City 3 is no different.

Ever since her first series, Throne of Glass, fantasy author Sarah J. Maas has included bonus chapters for specific editions of her books. These extra snippets of content are never central to the plot, but rather illuminate characters further, include perspective from characters who we don’t otherwise get POVs from, or flesh out side-plots that didn’t make the final cut.

More content from a popular author is all well and good, but in order to get hold of all the extra chapters legally quickly gets pricey. This reached new levels for the highly-anticipated release of Crescent City: House of Flame and Shadow, the third instalment in the latest Maas series.

How many bonus chapters are there for Crescent City 3?

There are five bonus chapters available, touching on different character POVs: Bryce and Hunt (available in the US at Barnes & Noble and in the UK at Waterstones), Ember and Randall (available in the US at Books-a-Million and in Canada at Indigo), Bryce & Danika at indie bookstores, Ruhn & Lidia at Target, and Bryce, Nesta and Azriel at Walmart.

This means it’s far easier to pick up the full collection of bonus chapters if you’re in the States—but it’s still going to set you back quite a bit. With the book costing around $28 a piece, buying every special edition would cost $140. Some fans are getting around this issue by forming groups to

Where to find every bonus chapter for House of Flame and Shadow

While we don’t condone piracy, there are ways to find the bonus chapters without forking out that amount of money. Indeed, piracy is actually the only way to track down all the chapters if you’re not in the United States, with Canada and the UK only getting one chapter a piece and many other countries not getting any bonus chapters at all.

Thankfully, some fans have packaged together all of the bonus chapters in one place. You can access them via this reddit post, where each individual chapter is linked, or via this one, where all five chapters are linked in one file that you can read on any e-reader or smartphone.

