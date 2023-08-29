‘ALIEN’ Is Now Available in ‘Dead by Daylight’

The Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley have landed in Dead by Daylight’s ALIEN DLC.

After the reveal of the next killer and survivor was made, players got a little taste of the creature’s power earlier in the month with the player test build. The Xenomorph’s power includes a sub-map tunnel system and a tail whip attack that can be countered by flamethrowers.

Dead by Daylight has had previous DLCs from incredible horror franchises including but not limited to Halloween, Left4Dead, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street (the 2010 remake), SAW, The Evil Dead, Ghostface (the costume, not the characters from Scream), Silent Hill, Resident Evil, Hellraiser, and The Ring, as well as from non-horror licenses like Attack on Titan and Nicolas Cage (yes, that Nicolas Cage). However, ALIEN does mark the first Sci-Fi horror license of the game (apart from Stranger Things, which had a collaboration with the game that ended in 2021).

Ellen Ripley has cosmetics from her film appearances available in the store. However, Sigourney Weaver’s likeness was not used for the character and she does not have any voice lines like some of the more recent characters. On the plus side, her in-lobby idle animation features her petting Jonesy the cat, who is alive and well despite the circumstances.

The Xenomorph also has cosmetics based on different films, including the Xenomorph clone from ALIEN: Resurrection and the Xenomorph Queen from ALIENS (though scaled down to be able to fit through doorways).

Is Predator coming to Dead by Daylight?

Fans of Sci-Fi horror are happy to welcome the Xenomorph, though it now opens the question of if/when the Predator will be coming to the game.

Thankfully, DBD seems to have some teases for a potential Predator collaboration. One of the skins available for the Xenomorph is the Grid Xenomorph from Alien vs. Predator. It received its patented grid marks from a Yajuta (Predator) net that cut into its head, creating a grid-like pattern on its head.

Another piece of notable evidence is the fact that the Xenomorph’s mori (killing animation) closely resembles the death of Chopper, one of the teenage Yajuta from Alien vs. Predator.

Of course, that leaves the question of which Predator/Survivor duo would appear in the game. While it would be great to see Arnold Schwarzenegger join DBD as Dutch, I would also love to see Alexa Woods from Alien vs. Predator or even Naru from Prey.

What’s your favorite Xenomorph? Which Predator would you most like to see in Dead by Daylight? Comment below!

(featured image: Behavious Interactive)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]